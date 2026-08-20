Communities urged to step up to protect pupils renting accommodation

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A group of pupils from Mabhulana Ndamase Senior Secondary School find safety in numbers as they make their way home. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

With violent crimes against schoolchildren on the rise, Eastern Cape education authorities have made an urgent plea to communities to “jealously guard” pupils, especially those renting informal accommodation near schools.

A Daily Dispatch investigation has revealed a growing crisis with hundreds of pupils, most of them girls, walking long distances or renting rooms in nearby villages because there are no hostels.

They have become prime targets for criminals who rob, rape and kill with little fear of being caught.

Pupils leave home before sunrise and return after dark.

Others live in backyard rooms, rondavels and shacks with no fences, no adult supervision and no security.

For many, it is the only way to access education. For criminals, it is an opportunity.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department could not fight the problem alone.

“All our schools are ravaged by serious acts of crimes in all our districts.

“Safety has become a societal matter, and therefore, for us to strengthen the same security [it] requires community involvement.

“Thieves stay in communities, and that is why we are appealing for community involvement.”

He said the department was working with police and school governing bodies, but the reality was that most attacks were happening outside school gates.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said attacks were directly linked to gender-based violence.

“We encourage parents, guardians and community members to engage in open conversations about safety and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

“Silence is costing us our children.”

For pupils from deep rural areas, travelling 10km to 20km daily is not an option.

The alternative is informal boarding, renting a room from a local family or staying in a structure owned by a community member

The DA’s Horatio Hendricks said the facilities filled a critical gap, but the lack of oversight was dangerous.

“For many disadvantaged pupils, informal boarding facilities provide essential accommodation access.

“But the lack of formality or accreditation of these facilities poses significant risks.

“There are no standards, no inspections, no accountability.”

Five Jongintaba Senior Secondary School grade 12 schoolgirls, who were raped in a rondavel at Khonkqeni village in the Bhityi policing area outside Mthatha, on October 30, 2024. They were preparing to write their final exams.

Following the attack, the DA tabled a motion in the provincial legislature calling for the regulation of informal housing used by pupils.

“The failure to provide safe and secure living conditions for learners in these facilities has led to irreversible harm, highlighting the necessity of immediate intervention,” Hendricks said.

“Yet, despite these tragedies, the department continues to fall short.

“The absence of oversight creates an environment where basic safety protocols are ignored, leaving children vulnerable to exploitation, abuse and neglect.”

The Dispatch asked Mtima about the number of hostels in the province, if there were plans to build more and, if so, what budgets had been allocated. He did not respond.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said the problem was both economic and moral.

“If a community allows children to rent accommodation from individual homes, the community itself must ensure the security of those children.

“It should not only be about making money from rentals. Security should always be the priority,” he said.

The Daily Dispatch team visited various houses rented as accommodation to schoolchildren in Mthatha, Libode and Qumbu.

Some have no perimeter fence, no burglar proofing, the entrance is not monitored and there is no adult supervision.

Some are tiny, overcrowded rooms or structures with poor ventilation.

Majola said children could not be expected to fend for themselves.

“This is not about money but care and responsibility of that certain community that provides accommodation.”

He called on communities to organise night patrols to ensure children reached home safely after attending after-school classes.

Traditional leaders in the OR Tambo district say the solution lies with community vigilance.

Zibungu traditional leader Nkosikazi Ndyebokazi Zanokhanyo Ndamase has expressed concern about the brutal rape and killings of schoolgirls. Picture: LULAMILE FENI (LULAMILE FENI)

Bhencuthi traditional leader Nkosi Mncedisi Veco, along with Nkosikazi Nokhaka Jumba of Tabase in Mthatha and Nkosikazi Ndyebokazi Ndamase of Zibungu outside Libode, said the current system of private rental with no oversight had failed.

“The attacks on renting pupils have now warranted the community to regularise accommodation rental to both schoolchildren and adult tenants,” Veco said.

“This should no longer be left to be only a matter between landlord and tenants but must also involve community leaders and relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of everyone including the community itself.”

Jumba called for the revival of a tradition where every newcomer was introduced to the local leadership.

“In fact, every visitor, a newcomer to the community whether permanent or temporary, such an individual must be officially introduced to the local traditional leader and their council, for their safety and that of the community, to ensure that the community is not harbouring a fugitive,” she said.

“Also, the community leaders must ensure each homestead providing accommodation meets basic security requirements to ensure safety of the children and the landlord.”

Jumba said the attacks were bringing shame to communities.

“This will only change if the community stands up and is vigilant and treats its visitors with respect, not seeing them as people to be exploited, raped, robbed or killed.

“An attack on a visitor becomes an embarrassment to the community and discredits its integrity.”

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