Matric repeaters often find their education pathway blocked

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A pupil returns from a weekend school camp. She is one of the many matric pupils who have been forced to move away from home to repeat grade 12. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

Eastern Cape pupils who failed matric or fell short of the marks they needed are being forced to leave their homes to repeat grade 12 at schools far away.

Despite the province having 5,281 registered schools, only about 47 public high schools are known to accept full-time grade 12 repeaters.

While policy allows some repeat pupils, the number each school can accommodate changes yearly, and age restrictions apply.

Some pupils move to other districts, searching for schools willing to give them another chance.

Away from home, they are exposed to crime and difficult living conditions.

Two grade 12 girls moved more than 100km from their homes to a school in Tabase, Mthatha, for a second chance at obtaining a national senior certificate.

A 22-year-old pupil, aspiring to join the military, moved from KwaBhaca. She now lives an hour from home, renting a room to pursue her dream.

“I want to be a soldier and getting good marks is crucial for a good career. That is why I decided to repeat the grade,” she said.

Another pupil, who moved from Ntabankulu, said: “I was not allowed to repeat grade 12 at my former school.

“I looked for a school that would take me because I wanted to improve my marks. Most of my peers were in the same situation.”

Pupils acknowledge the risks of living far from home.

“It is hard being away from my family, and we hear stories about how unsafe it is where we rent.

“I am lucky nothing has happened to me, and I pray every day to stay safe until I finish my exams,” said the pupil, carrying a mattress and books after a weekend camp hosted by Jenn Training and Consultancy in collaboration with the provincial education department.

Sinoyolo Nkilana is living proof of the dangers young people face while in pursuit of education.

Nkilana was 25 on March 31 2023 when he was shot while studying in his rented room at Sikhobeni near Mthatha.

He was repeating grade 12 at Kulanathi Senior Secondary School.

Three gunmen robbed him and left him for dead. His neighbour, Thobeka Qushwana, 54, was shot dead that night.

Despite nearly two months in hospital and living with a bullet lodged in his waist, Nkilana returned to school, passed matric, and is now in his third year of an education degree at the University of Fort Hare.

Community leaders have called on the education department to allow pupils who did not pass their grades well, especially in matric, to repeat at their original schools.

According to them, the current system forces families into financial hardship as they pay for rent and groceries and put children at risk.

Building hostels, they argue, would make pupils safer.

Nkosi Mncedisi Zanoxolo Veco, traditional leader of the Bhencuthi administrative area in Qumbu, said children having to rent far away was putting a financial strain on families.

“Building hostels would help keep pupils safe. The government must scrap the rule that prevents grade 12 pupils from repeating at the same school.

“Otherwise, parents who can afford it send their children elsewhere, while those who cannot are left behind.

“This makes it look like education is accessible only to those who can afford it.

“Children must have a chance to repeat a grade. Some who end up in other areas fall victim to crime.”

Equal Education’s Anelisa Frans also raised concerns.

“The department should ensure that schools do not deprive learners who have failed matric of the opportunity to repeat,” Frans said.

“The department should ensure that scholar transport is provided for every learner within the province.

“No learner should walk long distances to school just because they are looking for education.

“When learners are being deprived of their right to education, the department should be held accountable.

“A learning environment that is conducive, safe and accommodating to every learner is the right of every child in South Africa.”

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said there was no official policy against allowing grade 12s who had not passed to repeat.

“Principals choose not to readmit to make space for the grade 11s,” Mtima said.

He shared with the Dispatch a memo dated January 22 2025, signed and sent by the head of department, Sharon Maasdorp, to district directors, school principals and school governing bodies, among others.

The memo cites national policy.

“A repeat candidate is defined as someone who failed a grade or the National Senior Certificate and wants to repeat, either as a full-time or part-time candidate.

“Learners up to age 20 can be admitted to repeat grade 12 if they have only repeated once during the further education and training (grade 10-12) phase.

“For those aged 21, the head of department must decide.

“The norm for repetition is one year per school phase where necessary. Multiple repetition in one grade is not permissible.”

Mtima did not respond to questions about building hostels in schools.

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