SPECIAL INVESTIGATION | CHASING EDUCATION, FACING TERROR Experts spell out dangers of settling rape cases out of court

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Instead of enjoying Women's Month, women and children in Lugxogxo and the neighbouring villages in the Tabase administrative area near Mthatha live in fear and walk and sleep in groups following a series of rapes, including a 15-year-old grade 10 student at Jumba Senior Secondary School in Tabase and others at t KwaNobuhle High School, by a man believed to be the notorious suspect known as Vaselina, who allegedly raped her near the river.

Traditional leaders, legal experts and children’s rights activists are demanding an immediate end to the practice of settling rape cases through holding family meetings or compensating for the crime with livestock.

They warn that this is an injustice. Rape is a crime, never a family matter.

Only by reporting the crime can survivors access care, perpetrators be held to account and communities break the silence that shields abusers.

The call comes as the Tabase administrative area near Mthatha faces a surge in sexual offences against schoolchildren, peaking in June.

At the centre is an alleged serial rapist, dubbed Vaselina.

Most victims are schoolgirls from KwaNobuhle Senior Secondary, renting rooms in local homesteads.

Nkosi Nokhaka Jumba, acting head of the Jumba Traditional Council, said some families still treated rape as taboo and wanted it settled privately to avoid shame for both victim and perpetrator.

This, he warns, lets the crime fester and abusers walk free.

“This only makes victims suffer in silence and allows rape to continue,” Jumba said.

Traditional leaders, police and child rights groups stress that home settlements and livestock fines allow the crime of rape to persist.

“Sexual offences must be handled by police and courts, not within family structures,” Jumba said.

“Handling it internally to avoid shame, sometimes with livestock as compensation, means the case never reaches police, and perpetrators remain free.

“We must report rape so that offenders go to jail. Our children cannot suffer in silence to protect adults. The law must take its course.”

Jumba also raised concerns that some families prevent abused children from seeing social workers.

“We have requested that social workers and NGOs intervene. Rape cannot be paid for with livestock or hidden to avoid shame.”

Jumba said traditional leaders should refer all cases to the authorities and refuse to hear rape matters in traditional courts.

“Our role is to support the law, not replace it,” Jumba said.

Other traditional leaders also called for families not to hide rapists.

Zincedile Tiya, director of Zincedile Monde Tiya Inc, warned that concealing sexual offences exposed families to prosecution.

He said that under South African law, defeating the ends of justice was a crime, and rape could not be settled with livestock or private agreements.

“Handling rape matters informally at home rather than through the formal justice system creates serious legal vulnerabilities and perpetuates deep societal harm,” Tiya said.

“While these resolutions are often framed around family harmony, restorative customs or avoiding public stigma, they fundamentally undermine constitutional rights and the rule of law.

“Rape is a severe crime against the state, not merely a civil dispute between private parties.

“Out-of-court financial settlements, family ‘agreements’ or traditional compensations have no legal standing to wipe away criminal liability.”

Tiya also serves as secretary-general of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

Family members, elders or leaders who conceal rape, destroy evidence or discourage reporting can be prosecuted as accessories or for defeating the ends of justice.

“This is likely to happen and spread in the families and communities if it’s not properly dealt with and brought before the rule of law,” Tiya said.

“When perpetrators face informal penalties (such as small fines paid to the victim’s family or simple apologies), the deterrent effect of the law is erased.

“Unchecked offenders often repeat the offence, placing other community members at high risk.

“Bypassing courts reinforces a cycle of distrust in formal law enforcement, particularly in rural or under-resourced communities.

“It leaves systemic gaps unaddressed and prevents national statistics from reflecting the true scale of gender-based violence.”

Petros Majola, director of the Khula Project and a children’s rights activist, said hiding cases of rape did more harm than disclosing them.

“When cases are hidden, children lose medical care, counselling and justice. Perpetrators think there will be no consequences, and the cycle continues.

“As Khula Project, we are ready to work with schools, traditional leaders and police to ensure every disclosure leads to a report.

“Parents must understand that reporting is not betrayal. It is protection.

“It gives the child access to Thuthuzela Care Centres, to social workers and to the courts.

“We cannot negotiate with a crime. The only place for a rape case is at a police station and in court.”

Majola said reporting was not betrayal, but protection.

“Only courts decide punishment, not family meetings or imbizos of traditional leaders.

“People who benefit from all these family arrangements are not victims.

“This process also denies victims an opportunity to benefit from victim empowerment programmes and many other things.

“Also, it means that those who have money and many livestock can rape as many times as they want, as they know that they have financial muscle.”

Contralesa provincial chair and MP Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said: “We understand community anger over rape, but we urge traditional leaders not to take the law into their own hands.

In Zibungu, Libode, Nkosi Ndyebokazi Ndamase said: “We must all stand up to protect children. Let us expose abusers, even if they are our own family. Shielding criminals undermines a safe society.”

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