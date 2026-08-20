SPECIAL INVESTIGATION | Families live in fear as violent rapists prey on children

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Neliswa Ncekese and her husband Nkosinathi Mvokonya had hoped their first-born daughter, Aviwe, would change their family’s fortunes. The 17-year-old grade 11 pupil wanted to become a doctor and often told her parents she would improve their lives. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

In a state of despair and without answers as to why their young daughters were raped and killed, families in the Zibungu administrative area outside Libode are living in fear as their children continue walking long distances to school through bush and forests.

Neliswa Ncekese and her husband, Nkosinathi Mavonya, both unemployed, still want answers as to why their daughter, Aviwe, 17, was killed.

On February 6 2025, Aviwe said goodbye and walked to school. It was the last time her family saw her alive.

Three days later, on a Thursday, her body was found dumped in a bushy area by a villager. She had been raped and killed.

Wiping tears away at their home in Gqwarhu village, Ncekese, 34, said Aviwe’s death had left a void in the family.

Aviwe’s daughter, now three, will grow up without knowing her mother.

“Aviwe had the mind of an older person,” Ncekese said. “She loved school and had a vision for her future.

“My child didn’t do anything to be killed ruthlessly. I have unanswered questions.

“I haven’t given up hope, and I want the police to arrest my child’s killer.”

She said the family had held high hopes that Aviwe would change their fortunes.

A grade 11 pupil at Mabhulana Senior Secondary School in Zibungu, Aviwe wanted to become a medical doctor.

She was one of three girls from the area — Anenceba Nkawana and Amahle Dlokwakhe being the others — whose bodies were found dumped in wooded areas after they went missing between 2023 and July 2026.

The victims, aged between 15 and 18, were raped and killed.

According to community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, the violence affected children as young as one year old.

In his breakdown, Nqatha said 175 children were murdered, and 160 child abuse cases and 2,103 child rape cases were opened in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Of these cases, 211 rape victims were between the ages of one and five, 456 were between five and 10, 689 were between 10 and 15, 744 were between 15 and 18, and three of rape were unspecified.

A total of 1,427 people were arrested for rape in 2024/2025 and 599 in 2025/2026.

Of those arrested, only 67 were successfully prosecuted for murder, 626 for rape and 34 for child abuse in the period in question.

Nine cases of murder were unsuccessfully prosecuted, 140 for rape and seven for child abuse.

Nqatha said a total of 151 cases of murder were under investigation and unsolved, 2,197 cases of rape and 152 cases of child rape.

He said to combat child abuse and child rape, his department’s plans included:

Awareness campaigns at schools and the community;

Community patrols to encourage the community to report suspicion of child abuse;

Anti-bullying campaigns in schools;

Visiting of centres to create awareness and year challenges;

Monitoring of liquor outlets to pursue underage drinking;

Stranger-danger projects;

Profiling of the transport drivers to ensure they are not perpetrators; and

Intensifying educational and awareness campaigns and emphasising the three GBV amendments.

The Daily Dispatch came across the cases of Aviwe, Anenceba and Amahle during its two-week-long investigation, which has put the spotlight on the fear faced by women and girls in rural parts of the Eastern Cape.

It found that high school pupils who leave their homes in pursuit of education often find themselves exposed to violence and rape at homes where they rent to be near their schools.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Aviwe’s body was discovered in a state of decomposition.

“Despite thorough investigation, there are no positive leads that can result in an arrest at this time. The investigation remains open,” Gantana said.

Mavonya said police were called to the scene and encouraged the family to report any information relating to the murder.

He said rumours had circulated in the community that two men, one from Zibungu and another from neighbouring Zele, were allegedly behind his daughter’s killing. The information was passed to the police.

“We are pained that no-one has been arrested. It’s a relief when someone is arrested, but in our case, maybe the killer sees us in public and laughs at us and we don’t know the killer,” Mavonya said.

Aviwe and her peers would leave home at 6am and walk for more than an hour to school.

Those who use scholar transport are dropped about a kilometre from their homes because of the condition of the roads.

Private transport costs about R350 per child, while families who can afford it pay about R500 a month for accommodation closer to school.

“We fear for her younger siblings because this person [the killer] is still out there. We have no choice but to send them to schools,” Mavonya said.

In neighbouring Zibungu, the memory of losing her daughter, Anenceba, is still painful for Nowandile Nkawana, 51.

Anenceba was the youngest of nine children. Her body was discovered near a forest by a woman on her way to forage for food on New Year’s Day in 2023, three days after she went missing.

Nkawana said her daughter had been raped and strangled.

“I have not healed. It’s sadder when I see where she was found,” she said. “No-one was arrested for her death, it’s just silence.

“If someone can be found and arrested, I want to ask them why they killed my child. What did my child do to be raped and killed? I want them locked away.”

Amahle, 16, a grade 11 pupil, was found raped and murdered on February 27 2026 after leaving her home in Ngconco for nearby Tabase.

The killing sparked intense community outrage and vigilante violence.

On March 20, a 79-year-old resident accused by community members of harbouring suspects was killed and his home set alight.

Gantana said three suspects were apprehended by community members, assaulted and tortured.

“While the suspects initially confessed under duress, this evidence was deemed inadmissible in court as it was obtained through coercion.

“As a result, the case was not enrolled for prosecution,” she said.

Five suspects, including a 39-year-old woman, were arrested in connection with the killing of the elderly man.

Community members and traditional leaders said they remained fearful, particularly for children who walked to school through bush and forests.

Local traditional leader Nkosikazi Ndyebokazi Zanokuhle Ndamase said the wheels of justice were moving at a snail’s pace.

“We are constantly in fear for our lives and that of our children.

“As a person you don’t know where you’re safe and what the motive behind these killings is.”

School governing body chair Mongezi Dumzela said the killings had traumatised pupils and the wider school community.

“You cannot have a school whose learners are raped and killed, one after another, with nobody getting arrested,” Dumzela said.

“Such trauma, of not knowing whose child is next and when, affects everybody and affects school performance.”

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