SPECIAL INVESTIGATION | Nothing will stop us from fulfilling our education dream, say brave pupils

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Sinoyolo Nkilana, who lives with a bullet in his waist, is ready to commence with his studies at the University of Fort Hare.

Across the Eastern Cape, pursuing an education has become a matter of life and death.

Pupils renting rooms in unfamiliar communities are forced to dodge bullets as they are targeted by armed criminals — robbed, assaulted and, in the worst cases, killed — simply for trying to attend school.

Since 2022, at least 10 pupils — most renting in private homes far from home — have been shot dead while trying to get an education.

Two survived their attacks and, against the odds, not only completed matric but went on to university.

The pupils are attacked for cellphones and money.

In an attempt to combat this, schools in some areas have moved classes to daylight hours and formed police forums, but the danger remains.

Survivors like Sinoyolo Nkilana, from Mthatha, and a young woman from Port St Johns, who did not want to be named, refused to quit school after being shot, returning to their studies after lengthy hospital stays.

“I came here to get an education, and I will not abandon my dream. God did not save my life for me to quit school,” the then 19-year-old Port St Johns pupil, who was shot in the chest on April 10 2024, said.

This happened while she was walking to evening classes at Nkosi Mvinjelwa Senior Secondary School.

She had moved to Ngxongweni in January 2024 to repeat matric, hoping to study law.

That night after school, two armed men emerged from the darkness, demanding cellphones and money from her and four classmates.

She screamed, heard the gun cock and fire, and collapsed as the attackers fled with their phones.

After 10 days in hospital, she returned to class and ultimately earned a bachelor’s pass.

She is now studying at university.

Nkilana, left for dead after gunmen robbed him and shot dead his neighbour Thobeka Qushwana, is another example of a life nearly lost while trying to get an education.

He was repeating grade 12 at Kulanathi Senior Secondary School.

In Sikhobeni and other villages in the Bhityi policing area, balaclava-clad criminals known as “oonontwayibonwa” specifically target pupils renting, breaking into their rooms, robbing them, and sometimes committing rape and assault.

The shootings are part of a wider crisis.

At least 10 pupils have died in the Eastern Cape since 2022 while going to or returning from classes:

In 2022, four Gcinumthetho High grade 12 pupils and a Gcinibandla primary school teacher were killed near Port St Johns;

On March 31 2023: Kulanathi pupil Sinoyolo Nkilana was wounded; neighbour Thobeka Qushwana was killed;

In April 2023: Majali Technical pupils Lukhanyo Mboza, 22, and Lwakhe Maya, 20, were shot dead while returning from evening classes;

In November 2023: Mdantsane, Somila Soso Siyavuma and siblings Ume and Likuye Ndambiyana were killed while studying;

In April 2024: 19-year-old Nkosi Mvinjelwa pupil was shot and survived; and

On November 3 2024: Excelsior Senior Secondary grade 12 pupil Chulumanco Siyasanga Magadla, 18, was shot dead, allegedly by police, at a private boarding house in Northcrest in Mthatha;

From Kulanathi in Sikhobeni, Jongintana Senior Secondary in Mqhekezweni to Majali in Port St Johns and Ngxongweni in Majola, the pattern is the same — renting pupils are targeted for their phones, attacked on the way to class, and forced to choose between education and safety.

“We just want to learn, but every day is a risk,” one grade 12 pupil, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said.

At Kulanathi alone, 15 pupils quit school in fear for their lives after a series of armed robberies in 2023.

But for survivors like the Port St Johns pupil and Nkilana, quitting was never an option.

Their perseverance stands as both an inspiration and a call for urgent action to protect the right to learn.

“Nothing will ever stop me from fulfilling my dream,” Nkilana said.

Kulanathi SGB chair Elvin Nono said things had been quiet in Sikhobeni, and the school pass rate increased to 76.2% in 2025, with the school taking first position in the circuit.

“We work hard with the community and all stakeholders to ensure that everybody, including renting learners, are safe and secure at their accommodation and at school.

“We must create a safe environment for teaching and learning,” he said.

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