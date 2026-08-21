Fashion a real passion for young designer of children’s collection

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Nine-year-old Malkia Kogo, centre, on the runway at South Africa Kids Fashion Week, where she launched her 23-look children’s fashion collection, Princess Malkia Couture.

Nine-year-old Malkia Kogo has gone from sketching dresses in design books to seeing her own creations on the runway.

Malkia officially launched her debut 23-look children’s fashion collection, Princess Malkia Couture, at the South Africa Kids Fashion Week on Women’s Day, August 9.

The youngster, who was born in Johannesburg and lives with her family in Fourways, has strong Eastern Cape roots, with the Kogo family originally from KuGompo City.

Her mother, Zandi Kogo, said Malkia’s interest in fashion started long before she began designing.

She entered pageantry at the age of two and later gained international modelling experience, including walking at New York Fashion Week when she was five.

By six, she was drawing her own garments in TOPModel design books bought for her by her mother.

Kogo said the family began to realise about two years ago that the drawings were more than a childhood hobby.

“She was not simply drawing random dresses. She was thinking carefully about colours, fabrics, details and how each garment should look,” she said.

“She remained consistently interested in designing and continued producing new ideas.

“That consistency made us recognise that this was a genuine passion that needed to be nurtured.”

Malkia said her experience as a young model also influenced the clothes she wanted to create.

After wearing outfits that were sometimes uncomfortable or difficult to move in, she became interested in designing clothes that looked good but were also comfortable and practical for young girls.

To help her understand how her sketches could become finished garments, her family enrolled her in sewing lessons at SewAfrica and brought in an experienced seamstress to work alongside her.

Kogo said it was important that her daughter was involved throughout the process rather than simply handing over drawings for someone else to make.

“We wanted her to participate in the process and learn what it takes to turn a creative idea into a real collection,” she said.

Malkia helped develop the designs, chose colours and fabrics, discussed garment details and contributed using the sewing skills she is still learning, while the seamstress provided the technical expertise needed to produce the finished collection.

The range was funded entirely by the family.

Malkia said she hoped her journey would encourage other children not to dismiss their ambitions because of their age.

“They should not think that they are too young to follow their dreams,” she said.

She does not have a single fashion idol, but said local designer Lee Posh Couture was among those whose work she admired.

“Her princess dresses are amazing, and I would love to grow Princess Malkia Couture to that level of quality,” Malkia said.

One day, she also hopes to design a dress for Swedish singer Zara Larsson.

The family now hopes to turn the runway collection into a sustainable children’s fashion brand, with ambitions to sell the garments both online and through a physical retail store.

Malkia would also like to see her designs shown at major international fashion events, including New York and London fashion weeks.

Kogo said the family hoped to secure funding, mentorship, manufacturing expertise and retail partnerships to grow the brand while allowing Malkia to continue learning and enjoying her childhood.

She said there was also a broader value in encouraging young black girls to see themselves as creators and business owners.

“They should know that they do not have to participate only in the finished product.

“They can own the ideas, build the brands and create employment for other people,” she said.

“Young girls should be empowered to see themselves as future leaders and employers who can build businesses that contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

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