Legal threats crippling ANC, says Mabuyane

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Eastern Cape ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane on Thursday condemned party members who resort to legal action in challenging some organisational matters, saying this tendency was disruptive and crippling the party.

Mabuyane urged party members to “exercise restraint and desist” from the temptation of approaching the courts, instead of solving internal organisational matters through party structures.

He was reacting to yet another legal threat against the party, this time from former ANC Youth League provincial leader and a director at his government office, Luntu Sokutu, who on Wednesday sent the party a lawyer’s letter demanding that the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC), reinstated on the same day, be dissolved as its term of office had lapsed.

In the letter, Sokutu threatened to take his party to court if it failed to reverse Wednesday’s reinstatement of the PEC within the next seven days.

His planned legal action comes amid a number of court actions instituted this year by other aggrieved party members, who were not happy about branch general meeting processes ahead of the party’s elective conference that was scheduled for late March.

The conference did not see the light of day as it was interdicted at the eleventh hour from sitting, after a court had found processes in the build-up were not properly followed.

An interim provincial leadership structure was appointed later, but it only existed for a few weeks before it was dissolved by a court.

The court ruled that the interim structure had no grounds to exist as the PEC was not properly dissolved.

With a leadership vacuum in the province for two months, party bosses this week opted to reinstate the PEC, with Sokutu, hours after the reinstatement, threatening legal action if the decision was not reversed.

Mabuyane, however, said on Thursday that Sokutu’s legal threat was an “exacerbation of wrongdoing”.

“We condemn legal and court routes to solve internal organisational matters.

“This is exacerbation of wrongdoing we have been grappling with since April that collapsed our provincial conference.

“We have seen another legal threat yesterday from lawyers claiming to represent some PEC members, which is shocking.

“All that is wrong. ANC members must exercise restraint and desist from this temptation.

“The ANC is capable of resolving its internal matters,” he said.

The ANC has been without a properly constituted provincial leadership structure for the past two months after its interim provincial task team (PTT) was dissolved by the high court on June 18.

On Wednesday, the party’s national executive committee opted to reinstate the former PEC, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula communicating the decision to provincial leaders.

In correspondence to Mbalula dated August 19 and seen by the Dispatch, Butterworth-based attorney BN Jikwana, acting on behalf of Sokutu, said they were concerned about the decision to reinstate the PEC despite its four-year term having lapsed three months ago.

Sokutu is a long-time supporter of Mabuyane.

“On August 18, your office issued a circular convening a consultative meeting for August 19 with the ‘members of the erstwhile’ PEC,” Jikwana wrote.

“The meeting was convened to consider the 2026 local government elections candidate selection process and other provincial matters.

“At the meeting of August 19, the existing PEC, whose term expired on May 8, was recognised and treated as the legitimate leadership structure of the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

“The PEC was not lawfully re-elected at a properly constituted provincial conference. Critically, the previous or current PEC was never formally dissolved in accordance with the ANC constitution.

“The recognition of the PEC by your office is therefore based on a circular that describes them as ‘erstwhile’, meaning former, yet purports to treat them as the legitimate leadership.”

He said the ANC in the province needed a “legitimate, constitutionally compliant leadership structure”.

Sokutu’s attorneys gave Mbalula seven days to reverse the decision or face urgent legal proceedings.

The aggrieved party member said a lawful interim leadership structure should instead be appointed pending the election of new provincial leaders at a properly constituted elective conference.

He said the recognition of an expired PEC was “a flagrant violation of the ANC constitution and the court orders that have been handed down”.

Sokutu confirmed that he had approached lawyers to challenge the PEC’s reinstatement.

The party’s provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, said the ANC’s constitution did not bar any members from approaching the courts if they felt aggrieved and had exhausted all party mechanisms in raising their grievances.

He warned, however, that the party would be “liquidated if on every turn people approach court, without exploring internal party mechanisms” in solving disputes.

Reacting to Sokutu’s legal threat, Ngcukayitobi said he could go to court if he wanted to, “but I do not see any prospects of such succeeding in any court of law”.

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