Mdantsane Friends of the Library puts reading front and centre

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Through the Mdantsane Friends of the Library non-profit organisation established in January last year, Sisanda Kopolo helps over 1,000 pupils from various schools, improve their reading skills while gaining exposure to digital literacy and Information Communication Technology.

A concern about children spending their school holidays without anything educational to stimulate their minds led Sisanda Kopolo to find a way of bringing them back to the library.

Through the Mdantsane Friends of the Library nonprofit organisation, Kopolo works with primary and high school pupils through library orientations, exhibitions, career guidance and holiday activities, with reading at the centre of the project.

The organisation was formally registered in January 2025, though Kopolo said the work started several years before registration.

Since then, it has worked with seven schools around the township, reaching different age groups from primary school to grade 9 learners.

“We are motivating children to go back to ... reading,” Kopolo said.

The organisation approaches schools and speaks to principals and teachers before arranging visits to the library.

During these sessions, pupils are introduced to the different sections of the library and shown how they can use its resources to support their schoolwork.

A recent visit involved grade 7 pupils who were taken through a library orientation, played chess and were encouraged to use the facility for research.

“We showed them different parts of the library and how important it is to read,” Kopolo said.

“Because the library has free Wi-Fi, it also helps them with their weekly and class assessments, assignments and projects.”

Kopolo said the idea came after she noticed that children often had little to occupy them during school holidays, particularly activities that could stimulate them academically.

“They are at home watching TV, and by the time school opens, nothing has stimulated them,” she said.

“I thought of a way that would also be helpful to them in terms of educating them.”

She also noticed that fewer children were using the library than in the past.

“I felt that the library was outdated in a way.

“To remind the community that the library is there and that the library can help you dream big, I thought of this idea that I’m a friend of the library.”

The project has since included career guidance visits to schools, particularly targeting grade 9 pupils who are beginning to consider their subject choices and future careers.

Kopolo said the library could play a role in helping pupils make those decisions by giving them access to information beyond what they received in class.

“If you are not sure about a career, you can go to the library and research about a specific career, and then you can be able to understand it more broadly,” she said.

The organisation also works with younger pupils, including in grade 2 and grade 3, through activities involving arts and other educational programmes.

Kopolo works with two other members of the organisation, librarian Nikiwe Bani and former principal Velano Mpikashe.

“I can’t really work alone when working with so many children,” she said.

Getting schools to the library, particularly those further away, requires additional planning, with transport arrangements having to be made through the schools.

The project currently operates without formal funding or sponsorship.

Kopolo said she approached local businesses and individuals for assistance when specific programmes were planned.

“I have been trying to find sponsors so that we can do more with the children, even during holidays,” she said.

The organisation runs a holiday club where children take part in daily activities rather than simply going to the library to read.

Kopolo hopes funding will allow the programme to grow and provide more support to children during school breaks, including food.

“We do need sponsors just to keep it going,” she said.

Despite the challenges, the children’s willingness to learn remains a strong reason for Kopolo to continue.

A Mdantsane Primary School pupil, Mivuyo Williams, said he had always been passionate about reading and found the sessions motivational, even for children who did not like reading.

“I also enjoy the different tours we go to during the holiday club,” Mivuyo said.

“We also have access to the Wi-Fi, which helps us do our research for school.

“I wish the organisation all the success it deserves, so I can say I was a part of it.”

Pamela Ntete has nominated Sisanda Kopolo for the 2026 Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, recognising her work with children and young people through Mdantsane Friends of the Library.

Ntete said Kopolo’s work spanned literacy, career guidance and youth development, including helping grade 9 pupils make informed subject choices through career assessments and guidance sessions.

“She openly speaks about the challenges she experienced in choosing a career path because she did not have the guidance she needed at the time,” Ntete said.

Kopolo also visits schools to promote reading and encourage pupils to make use of their local library, while hosting primary schools for library orientations, educational sessions and exhibitions linked to the curriculum.

During school holidays, she runs educational holiday clubs where children can read, learn and take part in creative activities.

She also organises an annual Literacy Festival involving storytelling, poetry, drama, music and educational games.

Ntete said the festival had helped children build confidence and discover talents in areas such as public speaking and performing.

“I have personally witnessed the impact of Sisanda’s work,” she said.

“I have seen learners leave her career guidance sessions feeling more confident about their future.”

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