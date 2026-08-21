Mother fears for family’s safety after six years in rundown ‘temporary’ shelter

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A Tsholomnqa mother living in a dilapidated temporary structure with her two sons says she fears for their safety after spending about six years in the shelter meant to provide temporary relief.

Nomawethu Tshoni, 52, from kwaSandile village, lives with her sons, aged 21 and 25, both of whom are mentally challenged.

The family lives in an incomplete temporary structure with a broken door and windows that cannot close properly, leaving them exposed and vulnerable, particularly at night.

Tshoni said she had previously lived in Mpintsho village, Tsholomnqa, where her shack was destroyed by severe weather in 2020.

“It was already falling apart because whenever it rained, the whole shelter would flood,” she said.

“It eventually got destroyed and the corrugated iron sheets that were meant to be used to rebuild it were stolen.”

After the destruction of her home, Tshoni said she was moved into the temporary structure where they have remained for about six years.

She said she repeatedly approached the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCM) and her ward councillor for assistance.

Tshoni’s biggest concern is the safety of her family, particularly because they are situated close to a tavern.

She said patrons sometimes entered their home because there was no functioning door, leaving her and her sons feeling unsafe.

“Where we are currently living is not safe because it is not secured due to the broken-down door and non-functioning windows.

“There are some customers from a nearby tavern who barge into our home in the middle of the night, demanding a place to sleep.”

The family is also without electricity following cable theft in the area.

Tshoni said she had been instructed to remain in the temporary structure while waiting for assistance.

The unemployed mother said she was also worried about the safety of her sons, claiming they had previously been falsely accused by community members of committing a crime.

“We are always living in fear because we do not know what will happen to us. We are vulnerable.”

The Dispatch visited the family on Wednesday and found Tshoni and her sons living in one of three neglected temporary structures.

Tshoni’s structure contained a single bed, bags filled with empty tins and three-legged cast-iron pots.

There were no curtains and the door was lying on its side and detached from the frame.

The family uses rocks to secure the entrance at night.

“We block the door with rocks when we close it because we cannot afford to pay someone to fix it.

“We are pleading with BCM. Even if it is a shack, we also want to live in a conducive home,” an emotional Tshoni said.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the municipality was concerned about Tshoni’s circumstances and committed to finding a solution.

“As the municipality, we are deeply concerned with the state of affairs of Tshoni and we are resolutely committed to addressing her challenges so that she and her family can live with dignity and safety,” Buku said.

He said the municipality had intervened after Tshoni’s original home was destroyed, relocating the family to a temporary structure.

He acknowledged the problems with the temporary structure, which he said were receiving attention.

Buku said the municipality was working towards a longer-term solution after the matter was brought to the ward councillor’s office.

He said an earlier attempt to register Tshoni for future housing had been hindered because her identity document could not be located.

“That document is now available. Consequently, the municipality is fully prepared to assist her with official housing registration as speedily as practicably possible,” Buku said.

He also acknowledged her safety concerns, including the proximity of the tavern and impact of cable theft.

“The municipality strongly condemns acts of vandalism, which compromise essential services and community safety, and we will continue working to address these systemic challenges.”

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