Unpaid Eastern Cape agriculture interns left twisting in the wind

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A group of 12 agriculture graduates recruited as interns through a state-sponsored skills development programme in Komani say they are owed nearly R300,000 in unpaid stipends.

A group of 12 agriculture graduates recruited as interns through a state-sponsored skills development programme in Komani say they are owed nearly R300,000 in unpaid stipends.

The youngsters said they had not received a cent since the programme began in mid-March.

The 12-month graduate placement programme, implemented by the Chris Hani Development Agency (CHDA) in partnership with Agri-Seta, promised each participant a monthly stipend of about R4,100.

But five months into the programme, the interns say they are struggling to afford transport, food and other basic expenses while continuing to report for duty without pay.

Fourteen interns joined the programme but two later dropped out, for reasons that could not immediately be established.

A group of 12 agriculture graduates recruited as interns through a state-sponsored skills development programme in Komani say they are owed nearly R300,000 in unpaid stipends. (Luke Charter)

Some of the remaining 12 interns said the financial pressure had left them so stressed they were taking medication to cope.

In messages sent to the Dispatch, they described their growing frustration over the lack of payment and lack of communication from the people in charge of the programme.

“How hurtful is to see other interns from Agri-Seta getting paid,” one message reads.

Another intern said: “We are sick, while I am not sleeping because of headaches — a week has ended with me suffering from migraines.

“On the other hand, I find myself on treatment for pressure because of stress; this will definitely kill us.”

Another said the interns were being made to appear unreasonable because they had repeatedly complained about their unpaid stipends despite not receiving clear explanations.

They said the officials responsible for the programme no longer answered their calls, leaving them caught between the development agency and Agri-Seta.

In a collective statement, the interns, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said they joined the programme on March 15. It was expected to run until March 15 2027.

“However, despite reporting for duty and carrying out our assigned responsibilities, we have not received any stipend since the programme began.

“As of August ... we have gone approximately five months without payment,” they said.

“We are working in different areas across the Eastern Cape and are expected to perform our duties just like other interns and employees.

“We have been travelling to our workplaces, paying for transport, food and other daily expenses, while receiving no financial support.”

They said they joined the programme believing it would provide them with workplace experience while helping them financially.

The interns said they understood administrative processes between the development agency and Agri-Seta could cause delays but believed they should not be expected to carry the financial burden arising from problems beyond their control.

“We therefore find ourselves caught between the two organisations, with each side pointing us towards the other while our stipends remain unpaid,” they said.

“The situation is becoming increasingly difficult. Some interns are struggling to afford transport to work, while others are struggling to meet basic living expenses.

“Continuing to work for months without payment is placing an unreasonable burden on young graduates who are trying to build their careers.”

Chris Hani Development Agency chief executive Abongile Hala confirmed that 14 interns had enrolled in the year-long programme, but said administrative delays had affected the original project timeline.

He said the agency was working with Agri-Seta to complete the necessary administrative processes and ensure the continuation of the programme.

Hala said the first funding allocation was still being finalised.

“CHDA remains committed to supporting the participating graduates and ensuring the programme achieves its intended skills development objectives,” he said.

“The partnership with Agri-Seta provides an important opportunity for young graduates to gain valuable workplace exposure, develop their professional skills and strengthen their readiness for employment.”

Agri-Seta chief executive Fanny Phetla attributed the delays to errors in the interns’ documentation that failed the organisation’s quality checks.

Phetla said the checks were an important part of Agri-Seta’s governance controls and that its officials had made themselves available to assist with correcting the documentation.

“The matters have since been resolved and payment to CHDA expedited,” Phetla said.

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