Xolly Mncwango primed to light up Revival Worship Encounter

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Gospel artist Xolly Mncwango is going to be a guest artist at the live gospel worship event that will take place on August 22 at Abbotsford Christian Centre. Instagram/ Xolly Mncwango

Award-winning gospel singer Xolly Mncwango is bringing her music and ministry to KuGompo City this weekend as she headlines the second edition of the Revival Worship Encounter.

Mncwango will be the guest artist at the Abbortsford Christian Centre on Saturday, August 22.

Organisers expect an evening of worship, spiritual renewal and community engagement.

The singer, who is returning to the event, said she regarded the invitation as an opportunity to minister rather than simply perform.

“Being part of this event is a great honour for me. I am glad they are hosting me again.”

For Mncwango, the platform provides an opportunity to connect with people through music and deliver what she believes is a message entrusted to her by God.

“I see every platform as more than just a performance,” she said.

“It is an opportunity to minister, inspire and create an experience that people can carry with them long after the event.”

She said she was grateful to be part of an event that brought people together and allowed her to serve through her gift while celebrating the community and creating meaningful moments through music.

Host Vuyiswa Dingo said the Revival Worship Encounter was founded on a desire for spiritual renewal and a deeper relationship with God.

“When we speak of a revival, we speak of wanting something new,” Dingo said.

She said the event was designed for people to come together in worship and seek healing, deliverance and salvation.

“We go through a lot, so we want God to heal, deliver and save us. We want an encounter here,” she said.

Dingo said the organisers opted for Mncwango because of her commitment to serving God, describing her as a fitting contributor to an event focused on reviving people’s faith.

But the gathering will not only showcase established gospel performers.

Some people who come to the event are not churchgoers. They come to the heart of God. God’s heart is for the people, not the church. — Revival Worship Encounter host Vuyiswa Dingo

Dingo said it would also create opportunities for vocalists and band members from the Eastern Cape to develop their skills as local musicians were participating in the worship programme.

She said nurturing local talent was part of the event’s broader vision, alongside its spiritual mandate.

The organisers hope to establish the Revival Worship Encounter as an annual event.

Dingo said the need for spiritual revival extended beyond a single gathering.

The event’s mandate is to ignite passion for the presence of God while securing and sustaining His glory in families and communities.

Dingo said the event aimed to reach people who did not necessarily attend church, emphasising that its focus was on people rather than institutional religion.

“Some people who come to the event are not churchgoers. They come to the heart of God. God’s heart is for the people, not the church.”

She stressed that the gathering was not about competing with other worship events.

Instead, the organisers wanted guests to come together in “one voice and one accord” in search of a deeper encounter with God.

Dingo’s message to those planning to attend is simple: “Come hungry for God.”

Tickets for the Revival Worship Encounter are available through Webtickets.

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