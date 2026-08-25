Cop killer Myekethe insists he had nothing to do with Lusikisiki massacre

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Convicted cop killer Siphosoxolo Myekethe, now on trial for allegedly killing 18 people in Lusikisiki, says his hands are clean and that those of his former longtime friend and prison cellmate Mzukisi Ndamase are “dripping with blood” from the massacre.

Myekethe told the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki that he never pulled a trigger or instructed anyone to kill, and alleged that Ndamase ordered the killings and threatened those who disobeyed him.

He confirmed travelling with three co-accused to two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village, where 14 people were killed at one and four family members at another.

However, Myekethe said he was unarmed, did not enter either homestead and did not witness anyone being killed, though he heard gunshots.

He said Ndamase had ordered the murders and had arranged for two hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal to join the group.

“If I had not joined the armed men who carried out the massacre, I might have been hunted down and killed, accused of betrayal and of being a police informant,” Myekethe testified.

He said his decision to accompany the group was driven by fear that Ndamase and his “soldiers” would kill him if they believed he had betrayed them.

“If they were arrested, they would think I sold them out, gave the police details about the car, the guns and their names,” he said.

“Everything would have pointed to me. I would have been branded an informant and killed.

“That’s one of the main reasons I decided to travel with the group and not stay at home.”

Myekethe said the original plan was to hunt down members of the notorious Gqubeni Boys, rivals of Ndamase’s gang and drug competitors.

“But after the Gqubeni Boys could not be found, we ended up going to Ngobozana where the 18 people were killed,” he said.

Ndamase and Myekethe had both previously been convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and sentenced to life imprisonment in separate cases.

When Myekethe was arrested for the Lusikisiki massacre, he had been out on parole for only 17 months, while Ndamase was still serving his life sentence.

Ndamase, who has been serving his sentence since 2007, allegedly orchestrated the killings from Wellington Prison in Mthatha using a cellphone to issue orders, assemble his “soldiers” and organise firearms, ammunition and getaway vehicles.

Myekethe also testified that about a month before the massacre, Ndamase sent him a video showing the shooting of Alfred Nzo ANC regional leader and Umzimvubu councillor Mncedisi Gijana at his home near KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

“I believe he sent that video to scare me, a message that if I disobeyed, I would meet the same fate,” Myekethe said.

On September 26, Ndamase allegedly called him to say his Ngobozana home had been attacked and his nephew, Bhongo, injured.

Ndamase allegedly said he had arranged for two “soldiers” from KwaZulu-Natal and Songezo Vuma to help track down the Gqubeni Boys.

“He said the men would gather at my home before going on the mission. That’s how I became involved,” Myekethe said.

He maintained that three AK-47s were carried by his three co-accused.

“I was not armed. I did not even enter the homesteads. I stayed outside in both yards. I did not shoot anyone.

“If anyone claims I was armed, they are misleading the court. If I had a gun, I would be here facing ballistic evidence.”

While Ndamase maintains Myekethe was armed with a shotgun, co-accused Aphiwe Ndende testified that he was not armed.

Six men — Ndamase, 46, Ndende, 25, Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Vuma, 23, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — allegedly stormed the two homesteads on September 28 2024.

All the accused have claimed Ndamase forced them to participate, saying they feared for their lives if they refused.

Myekethe was led through his testimony by his attorney Fuzile Ngxukumeshe and has since been cross-examined by Ndamase, who is representing himself.

Ndamase denies involvement in the killings.

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