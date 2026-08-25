Eastern Cape enlists men in fight against GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta accompanied by Matatiele LM Mayor Patrick Stuurman and councilor at the newly renovated Maluti Child and Youth Care Centre and launch of Men's Forum.

The Eastern Cape social development department has launched a Men’s Forum in Matatiele aimed at involving men more directly in efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV).

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta launched the forum during a Women’s Month event which also marked the start of the department’s Orange Day Campaign and the unveiling of renovations to the Maluti Child and Youth Care Centre.

The centre has been allocated R11.8m for the 2026/27 financial year to provide support to vulnerable children and young people affected by abuse, neglect or trauma.

Addressing traditional leaders, councillors and community representatives, Fanta said tackling GBV required men to become part of the solution.

“We recognize that men play a crucial role in addressing the root causes of violence,” she said.

The Men’s Forum is intended to provide a platform for discussions about masculinity, gender equality and men’s responsibility in preventing violence against women and children.

“It’s time to shift the narrative,” Fanta said.

She called for a definition of masculinity based on respect, empathy and partnership, and said men should hold one another accountable for behaviour that contributed to violence.

“We need to engage our communities in meaningful conversations about GBV, promote healthy relationships, and empower survivors to seek help,” she said.

Fanta said schools, community centres and places of worship could also play a role in teaching young people about healthy relationships, consent and respect.

In the Alfred Nzo district, the department has funded 16 victim empowerment programmes for the 2026/27 financial year at a cost of nearly R3.1m.

“Together, we can create a united front against GBV and support survivors,” Fanta said.

The refurbished Maluti Child and Youth Care Centre will provide counselling and mental health support, educational assistance, life-skills training and recreational programmes.

“This facility embodies our commitment to protecting and nurturing our children,” Fanta said.

She said the department’s Orange Day Campaign was intended to encourage communities to take a visible stand against violence against women and children.

“This campaign is not just about raising awareness; it’s about inspiring action and fostering conversations that lead to change,” she said.

Several local men who attended the launch backed the establishment of the forum.

Ward 12 resident Mongezi Tinini said men had to take responsibility for their conduct and the examples they set for younger generations.

“As men, we must take responsibility for our actions and the messages we send. It’s time to redefine what it means to be a man in our communities. We need to show that strength lies in respect and empathy, not in violence.”

He said boys in particular needed positive male role models.

“We have the power to change the narrative and teach the next generation that real men uplift and protect.”

Tsheliso Letele, from ward 14 in Thabachicha, said communities needed to work collectively to confront GBV.

“The fight against GBV cannot be won in isolation. We must come together as a community to support each other and hold each other accountable.”

Ward 13 resident Eric Nell described the forum as a vehicle for ongoing action rather than a once-off event.

“This forum is not just a gathering; it is a movement,” he said.

“We need to foster an environment where discussing our feelings and experiences is encouraged, not shamed. Men can be allies in this fight, and it’s time we step up to support our women and children.”

Fanta said the success of the initiatives would depend on sustained involvement from government, community organisations and local leaders.

“Together, we can reimagine a society where every woman and child feels safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential,” she said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch