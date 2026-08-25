‘Godzilla’ El Nino signals drier, hotter summer for Eastern Cape

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A watering hole on Burnside farm, located near the Gulu River, shows the devastation of the previous drought.

Despite recent cold front rain of 60mm or more over parts of the metro on July 27, the overall impact of the gathering super El Nino is starting to be felt along the eastern coastline.

Nicknames for this year’s event are starting to flourish and include the “Godzilla” or “Flamethrower” El Nino.

A check on Windy.com on Sunday showed that the sea temperature in the heart of El Nino 3.4 — the strip of ocean in the equatorial Pacific known as the global thermometer — was 33ºC off Mexico, and off western Africa’s Dakar was 30ºC.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) states in its latest seasonal forecast published on Thursday that “an El Nino state has strengthened and current predictions indicate that it will continue strengthening towards a strong El Nino state within the next couple of months and, at least, until the end of the 2026/27 summer season”.

Saws stated: “The typical signs that El Nino will affect SA is starting to materialise over the Pacific Ocean and it is expected that South Africa will experience its typical impacts of dryer and warmer conditions during this coming summer.

“There will be some rainfall relief but it will be short-lived for summer rainfall areas, among them the Eastern Cape coast.

“The end of the winter season and the start of the spring season indicate favourable rainfall conditions over the winter rainfall areas; however, the eastern coastal areas indicate a likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which is significant as those areas start moving into their rainfall season.”

But the overall trend, said the service, was all about a dry El Nino summer.

“The beginning of the summer season is starting to indicate significant areas of below-normal rainfall associated with the expected strong El Nino during early summer.

“Minimum and maximum temperatures are largely expected to be above-normal for most parts of SA during the spring seasons.”

Meanwhile, the climate bedlam in the northern hemisphere summer continues, with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) reporting on August 13 that extreme heat, persistent drought and dangerous wildfires there, but in other parts of the world rainfall and flooding, have caused loss of life.

The WMO said this continuing series of high-impact weather and climate events “once again underscores the need for reliable and timely forecasts and early warnings” and for monitoring and information services from the WMO community to limit the cascading impacts on society and economies.

“Globally, it was the joint warmest July on record — tying with July 2024, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA].

“July 2026 and 2024 are more likely than not the warmest months on record for the globe since 1850.”

The Copernicus Climate Change Service, implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said it was the second warmest July on record, with an average surface air temperature 1.47°C hotter than the estimated pre-industrial baseline (1850-1900 average).

Global sea surface temperatures were the highest ever recorded for the month of July, according to both the NOAA and Copernicus.

The WMO said the 10 warmest Julys on record had all occurred since 2016, with the past four years (2023–2026) taking the top four spots.

Regionally, North America, Africa and Asia experienced their warmest July on record, according to the NOAA monthly report.

“Western Europe experienced its hottest June-July period on record, and this trend continues in August, with some countries now suffering the fourth heatwave since May.

“The heat and exceptionally low soil moisture levels and drought are having a devastating impact on ecosystems, agriculture, river levels, transport and energy, as well as increasing the risk of fires.

“According to Météo-France, nearly all the country will see extremely high temperatures — many above 35°C in the week of August 10."

MeteoSwiss has also issued a level three amber alert for temperatures of more than 35°C in the latter part of the week.

“The UK’s Met Office said temperatures could reach 36°C in parts of southern England in August.

“In central Europe and the Balkans, numerous station and all-time temperature records were broken in, for example, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia in the first week of August.

“Japan and the Republic of Korea both saw exceptional and record-breaking heat in the first week of August, as did other parts of Asia and the Middle East and Latin America.

“Parts of West Africa are witnessing heavy monsoon rainfall and flooding, according to the WMO Coordination Mechanism.

”Dozens of people were killed in monsoon floods in India.

“The India Meteorological Department advised that extremely heavy rainfall over central and northwest India, and further heavy rainfall across the Himalayan north during the week, is expected.

“A new low-pressure area is also expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around August 12, bringing heavy rainfall to the east coast.

“China mobilised its emergency management and response efforts, including mass evacuations, ahead of the landfall of Typhoon Dolphin on August 7, the 13th typhoon of this season, and an unusually long-lasting one.”

The China Meteorological Administration issued many alerts and warnings in place for high winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous coastal and inland flooding.

“What we have seen over the last few months is the combined effect of long-term warming with a persistent pattern of alternating high- and low-pressure systems stretching across the northern hemisphere,” WMO climate information head John Kennedy said.

“The high-pressure areas are more typically associated with high temperatures and dry conditions and the low-pressure areas are cooler and wetter.

“These kinds of high-pressure patterns can last days or even, as we have seen this year, for weeks.

“In June, these areas of high-pressure and the associated high temperatures simultaneously affected Central Asia, North America and Western Europe.

“In July and at the start of August, the same approximate areas were affected, as were parts of East Asia,” he said.

July saw the highest sea surface temperature (SST) ever recorded for July across the extra-polar oceans.

The WMO reported exceptionally high temperatures across a large portion of the tropical Pacific, an area where El Nino conditions are present and forecast to further strengthen in the coming months.

Around Europe, record high SSTs along the Atlantic and western Mediterranean were associated with widespread strong or severe marine heatwaves, affecting coastal communities and ecosystems.

Fire emissions for France were comparable or higher than the extreme fire years of 2023 and 2022 and were on course to be one of the most extreme fire years of the past 24 years.

“The data for Spain also shows fire emissions to be well above average for the time of year.”

Fires were raging in parts of the western US.

“In Canada there are currently 591 active fires and of these 43 are classed as being out of control, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.”

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