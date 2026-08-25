Politicians present at court for Zolani Tete murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wheelchair-bound Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, appeared before the Mdantsane magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of Zolani Tete. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

A number of senior provincial politicians were present at the Mdantsane magistrate’s court for the Zolani Tete murder case.

Among senior politicians in court are transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, sport, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo and former Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntuthu.

Senior provincial government officials and provincial police top brass are also in court.

Supporters of political parties such as the ANC, EFF and UDM have also been spotted in the court corridors to give support to the Tete family, which is also in court.

EFF’s mayoral candidate in the Buffalo City metro, Mkhululi Dlevu, is among those in attendance, together with UDM’s mayoral candidate, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa.

A large media entourage and a number of senior boxing personalities were also seen at the court.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Tete’s distraught father, Zolile, said even though the family had been left devastated by his son’s killing last Friday, he was pleased that law enforcement agencies had managed to apprehend four suspects within hours after he was gunned down.

Tete senior said all he ever wished for now was for justice to take its course.

He said he was aware that his son had been receiving death threats as far back as 2019, but said he could not provide details as the matter was now before court.

While four suspects were arrested between Saturday and Sunday, one of them, Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, made his first court appearance on Monday.