President deciding on boxing hero Tete’s funeral, Mabuyane says

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Premier Oscar Mabuyane and BCM mayor Princess Faku visited the home of the slain former two-time boxing champion Zolani Tete on Monday in Mdantsane.

The Eastern Cape is waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide whether slain former two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete will be accorded a state funeral, as the province mourns one of its most celebrated sporting figures.

That is according to premier Oscar Mabuyane, who visited Tete’s family on Monday.

Mabuyane, accompanied by Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku and municipal officials, met Tete’s family as police continued their investigation into his shocking killing.

Four suspects are in custody and police have recovered three firearms they suspect might have been used in the hit-style murder.

Mabuyane described Tete as one of the province’s greatest sporting icons and said his death had been felt far beyond the Eastern Cape.

“Tete was our golden boy. It is devastating to lose him.

“Not only has our province lost him, but the whole world has lost a great treasure.

“What consoles us is that suspects have been found, including suspected hitmen.

“We hope everything will proceed well so that the family can eventually find closure.”

Tete was gunned down on Friday evening at his home in Mdantsane NU17 by balaclava-clad gunmen.

Police said the boxer was shot three times and died as a result of his wounds, while a woman who was travelling with him and also took a bullet remains in hospital.

Mabuyane said Tete had been an inspiration to young people across KuGompo City and beyond.

“He has records that may be difficult for future boxers to break, including the famous 11-second knockout that is recognised around the world.”

Tete’s manager, Mlandeli Tengimfene, said the family was encouraged by the speed of the police investigation.

“It took only 72 hours for police to identify and arrest some suspects.

“We are grateful and hopeful that the police are treating this case as a priority,” he said.

Tengimfene confirmed that Tete’s memorial service would be held on Wednesday at the Orient Theatre, and his funeral would take place on Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

One of the suspects, suspected to have been the mastermind behind the killing, appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Monday, where his attempt to be held overnight at a police station because of a medical condition was unsuccessful.

Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, faces charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

His attorney, Ayabonga Kampi, told magistrate Nolundi Mgwali that his client was confined to a wheelchair and had other medical conditions which he could not disclose in open court.

“The accused before court is seated, and he has done so not voluntarily.

“He is paralysed from [the] waist down, with no mobility, and there are other underlying medical conditions that he has, which we cannot divulge in front of all these cameras,” Kampi said.

He asked that Goqwana be kept overnight at the Cambridge police station so he could receive adequate medical attention before his next appearance.

However, the court was told that the police station did not have the necessary medical facilities.

After a short adjournment, Mgwali ordered that Goqwana be taken instead to the clinical section of the hospital at the West Bank prison.

The state opposed bail, with prosecutor Thango Phangalele saying the charge was a schedule 6 offence because the murder was allegedly preplanned.

“Bail is strongly opposed by the state due to the sensitivity of the offence and critical nature of investigations, and because this offence was preplanned.

“We fear that he might interfere with the ongoing investigation and with witnesses,” Phangalele said.

He added that public anger surrounding Tete’s killing was at such a level that keeping Goqwana in custody was in his own interest.

“His case [has] drawn a huge public outcry, not only here in Mdantsane, but countrywide.”

Phangalele asked for the matter to be postponed to September 1 but the application was denied and he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday with the other suspects.

Goqwana was arrested at King Phalo Airport on Saturday, moments before he was due to board a flight out of the province.

He was taken into custody with a 30-year-old man, who was later released and who remains a potential witness, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

Two more suspects, Athandwa Gangala, 27, and Siphesihle Kolisa, 28, were arrested on Sunday and face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

A fourth suspect, 27, was also arrested in Mdantsane on Sunday. Gangala and Kolisa appeared briefly in court on Monday.

Their matter was transferred to Mdantsane, where they were expected to appear alongside Goqwana and the other suspect on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said: “We have managed to arrest those we reasonably believe were involved in the planning and execution of the murder of the late former champion.”

He added that three firearms believed to have been used by the suspected hitmen had been recovered.

“The recovery of the firearms forms part of the investigation,” Ncata said.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that other people are involved.

“We still need to determine where the firearms came from and who owned them.”

Ncata credited the police’s 72-hour activation plan for the breakthrough.

Faku praised the police investigation and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

“It is shocking and heartbreaking that such a talented young man could lose his life in this way.”

Mabuyane said Tete’s legacy extended beyond the boxing ring, with his success having created opportunities for trainers, promoters and others involved in the sport.

“His father was part of the training team, and you can imagine how this tragedy has disrupted the lives of people who benefited from boxing through him.

“It was no longer just about entertainment; it was a career.

“Young people must look up to Tete and learn how he rose above his circumstances.

“His background never determined his future.”

The Dispatch previously reported that Tete and Tengimfene had allegedly been receiving death threats since July 2024, with the last threat reportedly sent to Tete in May.

A large crowd of Tete supporters gathered outside court on Monday, with some calling for the suspects to be denied bail while others expressed anger over the killing.

Tete’s father, Zolile, and members of his management team left before the court proceedings to meet Mabuyane and the Buffalo City delegation.

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