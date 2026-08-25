Spring Swim participants doing it for conservation and rescued pets

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Open water swim “Otters” Mandy Uys, Barbara Briceland and Gail Wild invite other women to join them for the secret "I love boobies" breast cancer swim.

Support for protecting and conserving the environment surrounding the Nahoon Point Nature Reserve has been combined with helping out much-loved animal sanctuary PetPals when scores of city people enjoy a favourite dawn ritual, the Spring Swim, at 6am on Tuesday, September 1.

“The swim is being led by members of the East London Open Water Swimmers this year and we are all lovers of the coastal and marine environment and animals, wild, feral and domestic,” organiser Barbara Briceland said.

“We love Nahoon Beach as a special place which straddles the Nahoon Point Nature Reserve and a marine protected area, and our events are always held in the spirit of giving back to nature.

“Nothing but footprints and happy memories will be left behind.”

Teacher Dean Knox, who has taught thousands of schoolchildren attending his unique Jonginenge Eco Adventure programmes on the sands of Nahoon Beach, welcomed the swimmers adding environmental awareness to the event.

“It is wonderful to stand on Nahoon Beach and look at the ocean and to know that all of the water that you see is part of a marine protected area right up to Gonubie Point and is protected by law,” he said.

“This area is incredibly rich in biodiversity.

“Some fish species are endemic, meaning they only occur along our coastline and nowhere else, such as copper steenbras and black steenbras and others.

“Some of the plants are endemic too — red milkwoods and others.

“It is very special to have an MPA with adjacent Nahoon Point and Estuary Nature Reserve giving elevated protection status to this amazing natural asset in the middle of our city.”

Briceland said: “It has been inspiring to see how people have responded to this call.

“They mince, walk, run or sprint madly and dive with gusto into the Indian ocean.

“Welcoming the dawn of the official first day of spring has the lovely feeling of “same time as every year, Miss Sophie!”

The swim takes place at the East London Lifesavers’ shack on Nahoon Beach.

“Car guards and security will be in place, but please know that parking can back up all the way to the old Dolphin Hotel,” she said.

“There is something vitally important to our community to reconnect with the ocean at precisely this time.

“People love the idea that summer is on the way and also really enjoy being together in this positive, healthy and wholesome moment.

“We are dog and cat lovers. Money and food and goodies you bring along goes to stray, abused or unwanted animals being rescued and loved back to life by the courageous and indomitable PetPals sanctuary.”

The organiser of last year’s event, Marie-Claire Hand, said. “A lot of good things come together at the Spring Day swim extravaganza.

“The animals under Sue Kriel’s awesome care receive an abundance of affection, a warm bed and a bowl of food,” Hand, who is working abroad as a caregiver for a few months, said.

Kriel’s mission is to find the animals loving homes.

Briceland said: “The money we raise, and food collected at the swim is put in our bakkie, and we take it to PetPals.

“If you can’t be there, please donate to Elows Club, Capitec account number 1974 739 080.”

According to Briceland, the precise moment when the sun starts to peep over the horizon will be 6.26am, when schoolchildren to high-age oceanators will enter the surf.

Some will have bodyboards, surfboards, surf-skis and balls for their dogs.

Please remember to bring leashes and doggy bags for when the animals do their business.

There will be a coffee truck and possibly towels as businesses get behind the event.

Contact Barbara Briceland on 082-562-4308

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