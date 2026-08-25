Three suspects in murder of boxing hero Zolani Tete in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa is mourning the passing of two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete, who was shot dead in Mdantsane on Friday night.

Three of the four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of boxing hero Zolani Tete made a brief appearance in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Two of the men were arrested in Scenery Park on Sunday and the third was nabbed in Mdantsane on the same day.

Siphesihle Kolisa and Athandwa Gandala told magistrate Nolundi Mgwali through their attorney, Precious Daniels, that they would not be applying for bail for now.

Three guns and ammunition, believed to have been used in the killing of Tete, a former two-time world boxing champion, on Friday night, were allegedly discovered during their arrest in Scenery Park.

Their matter has been postponed to October 13 for further investigation.

The two, together with Sinebhongo Qhase, join Uzuzole Goqwana in the case, with Goqwana having made his first court appearance on Monday.

Qhase, through his attorney, Asanda Pakade, told the court he would be applying for bail.

His matter was immediately transferred to bail court, where he will join Goqwana for a formal bail application.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch