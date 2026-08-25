Warrant of arrest issued for KSD municipal manager but put on hold

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A warrant of arrest has been issued against King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal manager Ngamela Pakade after he failed to appear in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The warrant was, however, stayed until September 7, when Pakade and his co-accused are expected back in court for a decision on representations seeking the withdrawal of charges against them.

Pakade, 55, was absent from the dock, with his attorney, Thembinkosi Luzipho, telling the court that he had suffered a medical emergency.

Luzipho said he received a call from Pakade on Monday informing him that he had a medical emergency and had to be rushed to a medical facility.

He said Pakade was aware that he had been warned to appear in court but could not do so because of his medical condition.

Pakade is charged alongside former KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani, 63, former chief financial officer Fudumele Jiholo, 63, Nelani’s former personal assistant, Sibongile Moyi, 49, and Cwenga Songelwa, 41, a former PA to deputy minister Zoleka Capa.

The five face charges of fraud and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The court heard that Eastern Cape acting director of public prosecutions advocate Samkelo Mtwana was still considering representations made by Pakade and Nelani, who are asking to have the charges against them withdrawn.

The accused had been expected back in court on Monday for the decision, but the state requested a further postponement to September 7.

Luzipho represents both Pakade and Nelani.

Meanwhile, Moyi is seeking to have her trial separated from that of her co-accused.

Her attorney, Wanda Quluba, told the court that Moyi intended to bring an application for a separation of trial, arguing that she would suffer prejudice if she was tried jointly.

Quluba said he was ready to proceed with the application on Monday, but state prosecutor advocate Neziswa September said the state would not be able to respond to it.

Quluba said the state had been informed of the intended application that morning.

September told the court that the outcome of the representations might end up being the withdrawal of charges against the accused.

The court gave Quluba until Thursday to file his heads of argument, while the state was given until September 3 to respond.

The case stems from an investigation by the Hawks into the municipality’s funding of Nelani’s trip to KwaZulu-Natal in January 2024.

The five accused were served with summonses in June after the Hawks concluded their initial investigation.

Nelani, who initially asked to be placed on special leave, resigned as mayor in early July. Pakade remains the municipality’s accounting officer.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana previously said the investigation found that the accused had allegedly falsely claimed Nelani had received an official invitation to attend a government back-to-school programme to justify the municipality-funded trip.

“The investigation further alleges that an invitation letter was solicited despite the knowledge that no government-sponsored back-to-school programme existed,” Mhlakuvana said.

He said investigators alleged the event was actually an ANC manifesto rally rather than an official government programme.

“It is further alleged that, following a telephonic request, an invitation letter bearing what is suspected to be the forged signature of the deputy minister was generated and transmitted,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The letter was allegedly used to create the false impression that the mayor’s attendance constituted official municipal business.”

The municipality allegedly spent more than R57,000 on Nelani’s travel and accommodation for the trip.

The matter returns to the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on September 7.

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