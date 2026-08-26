Ciskei-era Bulembu Airport to become international export hub — Mabuyane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says the provincial government has been given the green light to operate Bulembu Airport, outside Qonce, as a cargo hub and intends using the facility to export agricultural products and support the struggling automotive sector.

The plan, which would revive a decades-old vision of the former Ciskei homeland, is aimed at turning the underused airport into an international cargo import and export precinct, easing pressure on KuGompo City’s King Phalo Airport and OR Tambo International in Gauteng.

Citrus, red meat and chicken were among products being considered for export to Asian markets, Mabuyane said.

The premier added that the remodelling of Bulembu Airport could help grow the Eastern Cape economy and create jobs.

Asked whether the airport would need to be upgraded, he confirmed this but would not be drawn into discussing the extent or cost of the projected work.

Mabuyane said the airport plans would be supported by road infrastructure upgrades around Bulembu, including the Buffalo Pass and the R346 connecting KuGompo City and Qonce.

“We’ve already improved the road network around Bulembu.

“You can see as you move out of King William’s Town [Qonce], the road infrastructure is the one that is able to indicate that we mean business. We are working around that.”

The plans come almost four decades after the airport was built under Lennox Sebe’s administration as part of the former homeland leader’s vision of establishing Ciskei as an economic power, with the facility intended to serve as its gateway to the world.

However, after the collapse of the homeland system, the airport became underused.

Mabuyane said the provincial government had been given the go-ahead to operate the facility under a cargo licence.

“So, we are trying to activate that airport to be an active airport, to be our cargo international hub.

“This is where we believe that we’ll be able to take a lot of things in.

“Remember, businesses here have been struggling, particularly Mercedes-Benz, even if they want to get a quick part from Germany to here, they take time.

“It must land in Johannesburg, or it must come via the sea.

“So, if you have got a cargo hub here that can make it land here and you are able to take it within an hour to the plant, that’s quite good in terms of logistics improvement...”

The proposed hub would also provide a faster route for agricultural products to reach international markets.

However, the provincial government’s plans appear to be ahead of the formal regulatory process.

South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Sisa Majola said the airport already had an aerodrome licence, which was the legal authorisation required to operate an airport or airfield safely.

But Majola said the aviation authority had not received an application from Bulembu Airport for a cargo airport licence.

The plans have been met with mixed reaction from communities surrounding the airport, while agricultural stakeholders questioned whether the proposed development would justify the investment.

Ndoyisile Ndambula, 71, who briefly worked at the airport during its development in 1985, said Sebe had intended the facility to drive the economy of surrounding villages.

“Last year we saw many planes coming in and out and we were told that there would be such work and nothing came of it.

“We hope that this time indeed their promises come to fruition,” Ndambula said.

Patrick Makhosi, 61, said he would prefer to see the provincial government bring in private investors to operate the airport, rather than attempt to run it itself.

AgriSA Eastern Cape president Pieter Cloete urged the government to consider whether money earmarked for the airport could be better spent on rural infrastructure.

“One never wants to stand in the way of development. However, we do have a fully functioning airport in KuGompo City.

“I just don’t know if it’s economically viable to have two big airports within 50km of each other.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch