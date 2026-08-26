Dispute over who controls delivery of Mthatha building materials back at negotiating table

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A simmering battle between Mthatha truck owners and foreign-owned hardware businesses over who should control the delivery of building materials has been forced back to the negotiating table after a court challenge was removed from the Mthatha high court roll.

The dispute, which has pitted local truck operators against hardware businesses owned by foreign nationals, centres on attempts by local operators to stop the hardware shops from using their own trucks to deliver building materials bought by customers.

On Tuesday, scores of local truck owners, joined by operators from Ngqeleni, Port St Johns and Ngcobo, demonstrated outside the Mthatha high court as the legal battle between the two sides was heard inside.

MBF Hardware Wholesale CC, Younas Industry Group, trading as African Block Yard, and Hardware and MNF Trading had brought an application against seven respondents, including KSD Truck Union Mthatha, Lelethu Mseshy, Caster Gubevu, Andile Njengele, the transport MEC, the minister of police and the Mthatha Central and Madeira police stations.

But the matter was removed from the roll after lawyers for both sides agreed to negotiate how the truck delivery business in the district would be shared.

In terms of the draft order agreed to by advocate Luvuyo Mngunyana, representing the applicants, and advocate Lusindiso Matotie for the respondents, the parties undertook to negotiate how the delivery business would be divided among stakeholders.

The local truck operators and the other respondents also undertook not to unlawfully interfere with each other’s businesses, including through harassment, intimidation, stopping or extortion.

No order was made as to costs.

For local truck owners, however, the withdrawal of the case has left an old dispute unresolved.

Speaking on behalf of the truck owners, Mbasa Maqeda said their battle with foreign-owned hardware businesses dated back to 2017, after Pakistani-owned hardware shops began offering delivery services to their customers.

He said local truck operators had already been transporting building materials bought from hardware businesses in Mthatha when the shops began using their own delivery trucks.

“We went to KSD [municipality] that we see them [Pakistani] overtaking us in a space that is our trading space,” Maqeda said.

He said the dispute was discussed between 2017 and 2019, culminating in a meeting at the Mthatha Stadium where a decision was allegedly taken that the hardware businesses should stop making deliveries and concentrate on selling building materials.

Maqeda said the truck operators backed down after a high-profile former taxi boss, who has since died, warned them that they could face consequences if they continued stopping the hardware businesses from making deliveries.

“We stopped, and after his death last year, we started engaging the municipality that we go back to the decision that was taken [before the warning by the taxi boss],” he said.

The truck owners then began discussions with KSD law enforcement, police and the transport department in September last year, he said.

By May, Maqeda said, they had been told that the transportation of building materials was the truck owners’ business and a memorandum was drafted.

However, the hardware businesses refused to sign it.

“It’s only Pakistanis that we have a problem with,” he said.

The dispute escalated when local operators resumed their work and were stopped after the hardware businesses approached the court.

Maqeda said the truck owners had wanted the court to make a clear ruling on whether they or the hardware businesses were entitled to conduct the delivery work.

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