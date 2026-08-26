Lusizo Mathafeni applies life lessons to shape journey of others

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Lusizo Mathafeni is committed to improving the lives of others.

Growing up in Duncan Village, Pastor Lusizo Mathafeni saw first-hand how difficult circumstances could shape the lives of young people.

Rather than watch children in his community face the same challenges, he started Youth Impact Eastern Cape (YIEC) in 2012 to give them something positive to focus on.

Based in New Rest, the organisation now works with more than 300 young people through soccer, modelling, beauty pageants and mental health awareness programmes, while also encouraging them to help others in their community.

Mathafeni said his own upbringing influenced his decision to get involved.

“Growing up in an environment where mental health, goals and education were not prioritised encouraged me to do better for the children in my community,” he said.

“These are our future leaders and we have high hopes for them, and want them to be exemplary to their peers.”

The organisation’s soccer academy has about 170 players aged between 11 and 21, while its modelling programme involves 130 boys and girls.

Mathafeni said soccer was not simply about teaching children how to play the game.

“Not only do we train these boys in the sport, but we also coach them on how to conduct themselves and build much-needed confidence, despite their backgrounds,” he said.

“We also aim to teach them that it is possible to come from a disadvantaged background and still be successful.”

YIEC also hosts the annual Mr and Miss Youth Impact pageant, which brings together young people for a day of entertainment, motivation and educational activities.

The organisation’s work extends beyond its regular programmes.

Young people are encouraged to visit patients in hospitals, offering words of encouragement and emotional support, while preloved clothes and toys are collected for people in need.

“We teach them to inspire, not only in monetary ways, but in ways that make a difference to others,” Mathafeni said.

A total of 12 volunteers assist with coaching, mentoring, modelling and organising events.

Mathafeni said keeping the organisation going was not easy as YIEC had no regular sponsors or donors, leaving him to rely on fundraising, as well as support from family and friends.

Despite this, he continues to run the programmes, believing that giving young people something constructive to be part of can make a difference in how they see themselves and their future.

Alulutho Fokazi, 20, one of the beneficiaries in the modelling pageant programme, said though she joined only two years ago, there was so much she had learnt through the academy.

“It taught me how to work hand-in-hand with other people, the importance of unity, and also how vital it is to have big dreams,” Fokazi said.

“Even though we are also struggling financially, we are taught to share the little that we have with those whose situations are far worse than ours.”

Fokazi said they were able to positively influence their peers, using their mentors.

“I wish YIEC could receive sponsorship, because the committee members work tirelessly to ensure the success of the initiative as a whole, but money has been a barrier.”

Avela Maqobongwana, who nominated Mathafeni for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes accolade, described him as a community leader, pastor, life coach and visionary youth development advocate.

Besides being the founder of YIEC, Mathafeni was the chair of the Youth Impact Academy.

“Originally from Duncan Village, he has dedicated himself to grassroots community development and mentorship, particularly focusing on helping young people overcome unemployment, social challenges and limited opportunities,” Maqobongwana said.

In addition to his community leadership, Maqobongwana said, Mathafeni served as a pastor and life coach.

“Through his ministry and coaching work, he combines faith, personal development, mentorship and practical life skills to support teenagers, young adults and parents,” he said.

“His key community activities include organising free youth empowerment programmes and community events that focus on education, purpose, identity, career guidance and personal development.

“He also uses mentorship and soccer initiatives to create positive alternatives for young people and encourages discipline, teamwork, leadership and healthy lifestyles.”

Through his work, Mathafeni continues to make a meaningful contribution to youth development in the Eastern Cape by empowering young people to recognise their potential, develop their skills and become positive contributors to their communities.

“It would be a great pleasure for me to see him honoured for his selflessness in the community,” Maqobongwana said.

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