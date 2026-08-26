Ngqeleni traditional leader granted bail after appeal in Mthatha high court

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Ngqeleni traditional leader Nkosi Totosi Nyangiwe Ndamase, who allegedly opened fire on a group of youths collecting firewood on disputed land, killing two and injuring another, has been granted bail following an appeal in the Mthatha high court.

Judge Apla Bodlani set aside the decision of the Ngqeleni magistrates’ court, which had refused Ndamase bail on June 17. The appeal was heard on August 11 with the judgement handed down on Monday.

Ndamase, 75, who was arrested on May 24 and has been in police custody since then, began his bail application on June 1.

He is facing two counts of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The court found that Ndamase had established that his circumstances were exceptional as envisaged in the Criminal Procedure Act and had shown that his circumstances justified his release on bail in the interests of justice.

Ndamase was granted bail of R10,000 under strict conditions.

He must appear personally at the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court at 8.30am on September 28 and thereafter on all dates to which the matter is adjourned until a verdict is delivered.

He is prohibited from contacting or communicating directly or indirectly with any witnesses or possible witnesses in the case.

Ndamase must report in person to the person in charge of the charge office at Ngqeleni police station every Wednesday between 7am and 6pm, carrying his identity document, starting on the first day after his release.

He is restricted to the Eastern Cape and may not leave the province without prior written approval from the investigating officer.

If permission is granted, he must provide an itinerary and keep the investigator updated on his whereabouts.

His residential address will remain the address recorded when he testified in the lower court.

Any change must be reported to the clerk of the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court and the investigating officer within 24 hours.

The court warned Ndamase that if he failed to appear or breached his bail conditions, his bail would be provisionally cancelled, the money provisionally forfeited to the state and a warrant for his arrest issued.

Ndamase is accused of opening fire on the group on the disputed land between the Godini and Bhantini administrative areas on May 14.

Two men, Simphiwe Mphothulwana, 29, and Siyasanga Ngwabavu, 22, were killed, while a third man was wounded.

In his bail application, Ndamase claimed he had acted in self-defence after being attacked with bush knives.

The disputed land has been the subject of a court battle between the two communities since 2014, following a boundary dispute that began in 2006 over grazing land and wattle trees.

The dispute was formally lodged in 2009.

Opposing bail, senior state advocate Thamsanqa Kwetane led evidence from the investigating officer, who testified that Ndamase was a danger to society and could use his position to influence witnesses and the investigation.

It also emerged that two cases had previously been registered involving violence allegedly linked to Ndamase at the disputed area.

The Ngqeleni magistrate’s court had found that Ndamase failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances justifying his release.

Ndamase was represented by veteran attorney Mpumelelo Notununu of Notununu & Associates, while advocate Kwetane appeared for the state.

Notununu welcomed the high court’s decision, particularly given his client’s age.

“We knew that the appeal would be successful, as the magistrate was wrong and misdirected when refusing to grant bail to the elderly Nkosi Ndamase,” Notununu said.

“Regrettably, Nkosi Ndamase had to stay in custody, old as he is, during the cold winter from May until Monday.”

He said his client would comply with the conditions imposed by the high court, including the requirement to report to the investigating officer.

Bhantini Nkosi Jongikhaya Sinde said the community had no option but to accept the court’s decision.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “We have played our part successfully, and the focus will now be on the trial.”

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