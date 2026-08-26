Parents blast education department after three pupils stabbed at Komani school

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Angry parents at a violence-plagued school near Komani have accused Eastern Cape education authorities of putting pupils’ lives at risk after three pupils were stabbed on the school premises on Monday.

The latest violence at Ndlovukazi High in Lesseyton comes months after the school governing body (SGB) recommended the expulsion of pupils it identified as being behind repeated violent incidents — a recommendation parents say the education department has yet to act on.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed three pupils were stabbed, reportedly by fellow pupils, during what police described as faction fighting.

“Komani police were summoned and swiftly responded to the call. Seeing the extent of the injuries sustained by the victims, the emergency rescue service team was called to give first aid assistance and further take the injured to hospital,” she said.

“Unfortunately the victim refused to take medical treatment, refused to be taken to hospital and further refused to open a case. Police are highly visible in the school premises monitoring the situation. No other incident has been reported this far.”

SGB chair Unathi Mlindazwe said one of the three pupils involved in the latest incident was in Grade 12.

He said the exact cause of the fight remained unclear, though he had been told it involved a hat and cellphone that had been stolen.

Mlindazwe said parents were furious that violence continued to erupt at the school despite repeated appeals for intervention.

“I am just fed up with what is happening in our school. We are not happy and the people who are failing us is the department of education and I stand by that,” he said.

“We did identify pupils who are causing violence at the school and we recommended their expulsion in March, but up until this day, nothing is being done about them. They remain in school.”

He said parents were particularly concerned because Grade 12 pupils were writing their trial examinations.

“The unfortunate part is that the children are not telling the truth because others are saying the fight was about a hat and a cellphone that were taken. But I maintain the department of education is failing us.

“I do not know whether they want someone to die first so they will take action because we have spoken with the department since January and we are now going to September.”

Mlindazwe said parents believed many of the violent incidents could have been prevented had the department acted on the SGB’s recommendation.

The Dispatch reported earlier this year that Ndlovukazi High had become the scene of repeated clashes linked to factional tensions between pupils from neighbouring areas.

In one incident captured on video, pupils were seen attacking others with pangas, steel rods and other weapons. Two pupils were taken to hospital, one with a broken jaw.

At the time, Mlindazwe said fighting had become a regular occurrence at the school.

Most pupils reportedly come from the surrounding Ndlovukazi area, where tensions between upper Lesseyton and the lower Zola area were said to have fuelled divisions among residents and pupils.

Questions were sent to provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima, but he had not responded by the time of publication on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape child rights activist Petros Majola said the problem could not be addressed by schools alone and parents needed to take greater responsibility for their children’s behaviour.

“Remember when there are fights at school, the same parents of those boys say why are teachers silent when there is violence in school. But what must they do? Are they trained on how to deal with violent situations, the answer is that they are not,” he said.

“Therefore it needs parents. When you are a parent you must be able to sit down with your child and ask them, my child, in the streets, in the sportsfields or at schools, are you not bullying other people’s children? Are they not bullying you instead?”

Majola said Ndlovukazi High was not the only school battling violence among pupils and called on parents to become directly involved in efforts to stop faction fighting.

“In this case, we call on parents to get on board in dealing with faction fights.”

He warned that violent clashes could also result in arrests and criminal records that could jeopardise pupils’ futures.

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