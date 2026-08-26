Prince Ndamase ditches ANC for UDM ahead of elections

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Prince Mlimandlela Ndamase with his wife Nathi during her 40th birthday celebration. Ndamase has linked up with the UDM.

Former ANC Youth League leader and senior AmaMpondo prince Nkosi Mlimandlela Ndamase has dumped the governing party and found a new political home in the UDM, ahead of the November local government elections.

UDM president Bantu Holomisa announced on Tuesday that Ndamase had joined the party as a member and volunteer, saying his experience in political activism, strategic communication, local government and rural development would strengthen the organisation.

Ndamase’s political involvement dates back to his activism in the ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape and his leadership in the Eastern Cape Youth Commission.

“Throughout his political and professional career, he has maintained a strong interest in rural development and in improving the circumstances of communities that remain geographically and economically marginalised,” Holomisa said.

Ndamase has also held several government communication positions, including serving as a ministerial spokesperson to current ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokoyane, when she served as a minister in different roles.

He has also been a mayoral spokesperson in the City of Johannesburg.

Holomisa said Ndamase had applied his experience outside government through the establishment of a sports marketing company focused on positioning SA as an international sports tourism destination.

“The UDM and I warmly welcome Prince Ndamase’s decision to join the party,” Holomisa said.

“His experience and capabilities will strengthen our organisation as we prepare for the local government elections on November 4 2026 and beyond.

“Prince Ndamase brings valuable experience in government, rural development, local government and strategic communication.

“South Africa needs political organisations that can move beyond slogans and focus on competent administration, accountable leadership and practical solutions to the problems our people face every day.”

Holomisa said the UDM respected Ndamase’s political history and would not expect him to erase his association with the ANC.

“The UDM respects Prince Ndamase’s political history,” he said.

“We do not ask him to erase it. Experience acquired elsewhere does not disappear when political circumstances change.

“What matters now is what he brings to the future and how that experience can best serve the UDM and the people of South Africa.”

He said political affiliation should ultimately be guided by conviction, conscience and an individual’s assessment of where he or she could make the greatest contribution to the country.

Holomisa said Ndamase’s experience would contribute to the UDM’s work in service delivery, rural development, municipal governance, strategic communication and rebuilding public confidence in democratic institutions.

“After the necessary internal consultation, the UDM leadership will determine how Prince Ndamase’s experience and capabilities can best be utilised in line with the organisation’s priorities,” he said.

“We, therefore, welcome Prince Ndamase, his experience, his commitment to rural communities and his willingness to place his skills at the service of the UDM and the people of South Africa. Welcome, Faku.”

Holomisa said SA was entering a critical period for political accountability, with parties needing to demonstrate that they could do more than win elections.

“The UDM believes South Africa is entering a period in which political parties must demonstrate that they are capable not merely of winning elections, but of assembling the people, expertise and institutional capacity required to govern effectively and deliver measurable improvements in the daily lives of citizens,” he said.

Ndamase is also the head and senior traditional leader of the Ngqubusini Traditional Council in Ngqeleni.

On Tuesday, Ndamase confirmed that he had joined the UDM, saying the country required those of unwavering conviction and resolve to make tough decisions in the interests of its people.

“We need decisive leadership and all hands on deck to make the best contribution to our growth, development and future; and we need a roadworthy political vehicle to do so,” Ndamase said.

He said he had known the ANC since childhood.

“A decision to leave a political home you’ve known all your life is a difficult decision. It tests one’s resolve and conviction to the core.

“Coincidentally, it was General Holomisa, himself who steered us into the Congress politics and movement from the tender age of nine years.

“We have stayed the course with humility and dedication.

“However, the times have changed and the movement of yesteryear has all but lost course in the current epoch.”

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