Rural doctor honoured for bringing specialist care closer to home

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Dr Graeme Hofmeyr’s efforts to bring services normally associated with larger urban hospitals closer to rural Eastern Cape communities have earned him national recognition as the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA) 2026 Rural Doctor of the Year.

Dr Graeme Hofmeyr’s efforts to bring services normally associated with larger urban hospitals closer to rural Eastern Cape communities have earned him national recognition as the Rural Doctors Association of Southern Africa (RuDASA) 2026 Rural Doctor of the Year.

The specialist family physician spent four years as the clinical manager at Isilimela Hospital near Port St Johns, where he helped expand caesarean sections and women’s health services, strengthened theatre safety and built the hospital’s clinical team.

His work has since extended across the province through burns, wound-care, anaesthesia and obstetric training, as well as the training of future family physicians through iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu, with a particular focus on preparing young doctors for the broad demands of rural practice.

He believes enthusiasm, teamwork and a sense of shared purpose are crucial to encouraging young doctors to build careers outside major urban centres.

For Hofmeyr, however, medicine was a second calling.

Before becoming a doctor, he worked in a rural HIV treatment programme after completing undergraduate studies in anthropology.

He found the grassroots work so rewarding that it changed the course of his career.

He returned to university to study medicine at Wits and later pursued postgraduate studies at UCT, eventually choosing rural healthcare as the focus of his career.

An unexpected job opening took him to Isilimela, a small public hospital serving communities in the OR Tambo district.

During his time there, Hofmeyr focused on what he regards as central to rural medicine: building a resilient clinical team while ensuring people living far from major centres do not have to accept a lower standard of healthcare.

“Just because you are poor and in a rural area doesn’t mean you should not have access to the same services as someone more affluent living in a town,” Hofmeyr said.

Under his leadership, Isilimela strengthened its theatre safety practices and expanded its ability to perform caesarean sections locally, reducing the need for pregnant women to travel elsewhere for surgery.

He also helped expand women’s healthcare services, including access to safe abortion and colposcopy procedures, allowing patients to receive care closer to home.

RuDASA said Hofmeyr’s contribution extended well beyond the patients he treated himself.

“Dr Hofmeyr represents the very best of rural healthcare.

“His contribution extends far beyond the patients he treats personally.

“By strengthening systems, developing clinical teams, expanding essential services and training other healthcare professionals, he has created an impact that will continue to be felt across rural communities for years to come,” the association said.

Beyond Isilimela, Hofmeyr has been involved in burns, wound-care and anaesthesia training initiatives across the Eastern Cape, as well as obstetric training for rural clinicians.

He said burns patients could spend months in hospital, often far from their families and support networks.

Building the capacity to treat more patients closer to home could make a significant difference both medically and financially.

The closer patients were to home, he said, the easier and more affordable it was for their families and communities to support them during lengthy treatment.

Medicine also runs in the family. Around the time Hofmeyr received his Rural Doctor of the Year award, his father was also honoured with a distinguished service award in obstetrics.

Hofmeyr, who balances family life between the UK and the Eastern Cape, said rural medicine should not be regarded as a professional dead end.

“A lot of people think you are just stuck in the rural areas, and it is unpleasant,” he said.

“But it can really be fun. You can develop your career.”

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