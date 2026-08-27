Deputy principal’s trafficking trial continues in camera

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The trial of a school deputy principal accused of human trafficking has continued in camera at the East London Magistrate’s Court, with two further witnesses due to appear before the judge.

The accused, Vuyokazi Gana, has pleaded her innocence and denied allegations of extorting women and young girls and using them to run her alleged brothel in Quigney, KuGompo City. After the in-camera testimony of one of the complainants, a 16-year-old, on Wednesday, Gana returned to court to hear another complainant’s evidence — the second of four expected to testify — with all witness testimony anticipated to be completed by Friday.

Gana faces eight counts: three of involvement in trafficking in persons, three of procuration, and counts 7 and 8 of keeping a brothel and living on the earnings of prostitution.

National Prosecuting Authority Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the media had been instructed by the presiding judge not to enter the courtroom, as requested by the state. Following media submissions on Monday which did not object to the request, the witnesses would all testify in camera and their names would remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case.

He said the state’s case remained strong and that any matter that entered the courtroom did so because there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial and subsequent conviction. “The NPA never takes a matter to court when there is no strength of evidence. If a matter is enrolled in court, it [is because the NPA] has a strong case,” Tyali said.

“The risk for the NPA was that the victims would not want to divulge all the details if they were appearing before a full courtroom, because of the nature of the case.”

The three counts of involvement in human trafficking relate to the alleged exploitation of three women who were aged 16, 22 and 18 when the case was opened against Gana in 2023. The evidence given before the court concerned where they were taken, how much they would charge “customers” for carnal knowledge (sexual intercourse), how much they would pay to Gana, how they were exploited, and how they were operating at the Quigney establishment — all of which remains alleged.

Each of the witnesses was alleged to have paid a daily rent of R300 in cash to Gana to continue operating at the premises, with the rest of any monies made for their own use, if any, as the target itself was said to be unreachable at times.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said that because of the court’s ruling that the sensitivity of the case be prioritised, he could not divulge what was said in court. “The State brought an application in terms of the protection of witnesses, requesting that certain evidence be heard in camera. The application is aimed at protecting the identity and privacy of the victims and ensuring that their identities are not disclosed to the public. The matter remains before the court.”

Speaking on behalf of her client, defence attorney Yandiswa Sonamzi said Gana had always maintained her innocence and that once she takes the stand she will be able to detail her side of the story and clear up the “largely misrepresented information” against her.

“Our client maintains her innocence and within no time, I think that should be by Friday or by Monday then she will have an opportunity to state her reasons or her case why she believes that she is innocent,” Sonamzi said.

“Her time will come [to speak]. The state has told us that it’s about four witnesses which we anticipate by tomorrow they should be done unless they decide to call more witnesses. By Monday or Tuesday then she will have gotten her opportunity to present her case.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch