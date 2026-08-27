Rescuers search for 1,400 missing after Nepal-Tibet floods

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An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Thursday. Picture: PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP

Rescue teams waded through mud on Thursday searching for more than 1,400 people missing after flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border, as the death toll rose sharply to at least 362, with entire villages swept away.

Experts warned of the risk of further floods a day after the devastating tsunami-like wall of freezing water and mud wiped out towns under a torrent of sludge, engulfing homes, smashing bridges and dams, and sweeping vehicles away like toys.

Many of the missing are foreign tourists, including scores of Hindu pilgrims to Tibet’s sacred snow-capped Mount Kailash.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the disaster was caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a vast flow of icy debris.

Emergency teams were racing to pluck survivors from affected zones, while Nepali soldiers used sniffer dogs to search for bodies buried under the suffocating dirt.

“Everything is finished,” Omkar Joshi, a 35-year-old Nepali customs agent rescued from a hilltop in the border town of Timure, told AFP.

It is a giant graveyard. All that is left are sand and pebbles, soaked red by human blood. — Nepali customs agent Omkar Joshi

“It is a giant graveyard. All that is left are sand and pebbles, soaked red by human blood.”

Nepali police said they had recovered 359 bodies.

Another 910 people, including 517 foreign tourists, were out of contact in the country. Beijing said 100 Chinese citizens are missing in Nepal.

In China, state media said the “mudslide disaster” at the Gyirong Port in Tibet killed three people, while 558 people, including 260 foreigners, are missing.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited the area on Thursday, state media said, to oversee “emergency rescue and relief work, and to visit rescue workers and affected people”.

Li Qipu, a member of China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police, cited “the instability of a reservoir lake upstream” and “the narrow mountain road” as elements complicating rescue efforts.

China’s Tibet Autonomous Region is largely inaccessible to foreign journalists.

A woman breaks down as she waits for relatives to arrive at an army camp after being rescued from flash flood-affected areas, in Battar Bazar town in Nepal's Nuwakot district. Picture: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP (PRAKASH MATHEMA)

‘Inland tsunami’

Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who urged the Himalayan nation to “stand together” hours after the disaster, visited some of the hardest-hit areas on Thursday.

Shah told local authorities to “provide immediate relief to displaced families” and to open blocked roads, his office said in a statement.

The foreigners out of contact included Indians and others from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States, Nepal’s tourism board said.

The sudden rush of mud and debris was “like an inland tsunami”, travelling nearly 170 kilometres south into Nepal, said environmental historian Ruth Gamble, of Australia’s La Trobe University.

Rasuwa, in the north of Nepal, was the first district to be affected, but deaths were reported as far south as Chitwan, on the border with India.

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India, said he would “pray for all those who have lost their lives”.

Chinese government officials in Tibet mobilised nearly 800 emergency workers, as well as sniffer dogs and speed boats to help the rescue efforts, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Promises of aid and assistance came in soon after reports of the scale of the disaster.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was sending emergency supplies including blankets, first aid kits, stretchers and body bags.

Lim Sang-woo (C), the Foreign Ministry's representative for overseas Korean protection and consular affairs, speaks to reporters as South Korean government's response team, including firefighters and police officers leave for Nepal. Picture: JUNG YEON-JE / AFP (JUNG YEON-JE)

Glacial collapse

The USGS said the flood was sparked by a glacial collapse, which caused seismic activity and the “catastrophic” downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet.

“This event was initially reported as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake,” it said, but the seismic recordings were analysed and it was found instead to be a “glacial collapse and debris flow”.

Climate change is causing glaciers to melt worldwide, increasing the risks of glacial lake floods and glacial collapses.

Fears of more potential floods remain, with water trapped by the immense piles of debris blocking the valley.

“With a blockage still lodged upstream on the Nepal-China border river, authorities warn a second flood may occur,” said Qianggong Zhang, head of climate and environmental risks at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.

Katmandu’s Flood Forecasting Division issued a “special notice” on Thursday, warning of a growing lake behind debris left by the landslide.

“Residents of downstream areas of the Bhote Koshi River, travellers, rescue personnel, and all concerned are requested to exercise extreme caution,” it said.

Scores of Hindu devotees from across the world are among the hundreds missing on the border, Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru said on Thursday.

They were returning from a holy pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, on the Chinese side of the frontier, when they were caught in the floods at an immigration post.

“The entire group was there in the building,” Sadhguru said in a video message to his millions of followers, weeping as he spoke from Tibet, with the anguished wails of other pilgrims heard in the background.

“This is a terrible and extraordinary event.”

AFP