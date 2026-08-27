‘Tsunami’ threatens new legal action over ANC candidate process

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Secretary-General of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, answers questions from the media on matters relating to national governance in briefing at Luthuli house. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Still bruised by the first wave of the “tsunami”, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is urging Eastern Cape firebrand Lwazi Rotya to hold off on taking the party back to court as a fresh legal battle looms over its councillor candidate selection process.

Rotya earned the “Tsunami” moniker after successfully interdicting the ANC’s attempt to hold its Eastern Cape provincial elective conference earlier this year.

At the time, Mbalula had declared that only a “tsunami” could stop the conference from going ahead.

Now Rotya is threatening another legal challenge, arguing that the ANC has continued with its candidate nomination processes despite a high court judgment declaring the appointment of its provincial task team (PTT) unlawful.

In an urgent letter to Mbalula and ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe this week, Rotya, through his attorneys Makangela Inc, accused the party of ignoring the implications of the June 18 Makhanda high court judgment.

The letter argues that the councillor nomination process was conducted “to the exclusion of the leadership of the Eastern Cape province as pronounced by the high court”.

It further alleges that the ANC failed to follow its own guidelines for selecting local government candidates, with required branch and community meetings allegedly bypassed or improperly conducted.

While Rotya has described court action as a last resort, his attorneys warned that legal proceedings would follow if the ANC failed to address the concerns.

The letter warned that failure to urgently address concerns raised by members in recent weeks “will inevitably lead to unnecessary legal action at the instance of our clients”.

Mbalula, through the party’s attorneys, SM Patel Inc, acknowledged the letter and said the ANC was consulting its internal structures before providing a substantive response.

The party stressed that this should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing and asked Rotya’s legal team to refrain from taking further action while internal engagements were under way.

“In the interim, our client does not intend to engage the allegations on a piecemeal basis, particularly whilst the relevant information and organisational processes remain under consideration,” the ANC said.

The latest standoff comes after the ANC reinstated its Eastern Cape provincial executive committee following a series of court defeats over the establishment of the PTT, which had sidelined provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi.

Ngcukayitobi had been touted as the strongest challenger to provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane at the provincial conference, which has since been interdicted.

Rotya is understood to have been among those pushing for Ngcukayitobi to take over the provincial leadership.

Speaking to the Dispatch on Wednesday, Rotya said he remained willing to negotiate.

“We are still open for negotiations with the ANC.

“We are going to play the long arm, even if the deadline is Friday, but court cases are not going away. So we are not in a hurry, we are not worried.

“We are willing to negotiate with the leadership of the ANC to find solutions in terms of all these issues,” he said.

“We remain hopeful that the negotiations will take place before the deadline of Friday.”

The dispute comes as the ANC races to finalise more than 10,000 councillor candidates for the November 4 local government elections.

The party’s electoral committee has rejected formal waivers for councillor candidates without matric.

Candidates were allowed to remain in the process on condition that they sign a pledge to obtain matric or an accredited NQF level 4 qualification within 12 months of becoming councillors.

The pledge deadline closed on Tuesday as the ANC’s national executive committee met to finalise its candidate list.

In a letter dated August 24, the electoral committee said none of the candidates seeking waivers met the criteria for exceptional consideration.

Local governance expert Dr Harlan Cloete questioned whether formal qualifications should determine a person’s suitability to serve as a councillor.

“The assumption is that if you have matric, you are a good councillor. I don’t agree with that,” he said.

“I can show you people with degrees who are corrupt, who are thieves. We must not confuse educational attainment with governing competence.”

Cloete said ethical leadership, accountability, community experience and commitment to public service were equally important.

He welcomed the 12-month grace period for candidates without matric, saying it struck a balance between raising standards and maintaining democratic participation.

“Matric doesn’t mean professionalism. A candidate can have substantial community experience, have a heart for the people, be ethical, accountable and a good person,” he said.

“I am all for governance competence, but we must not confuse matric with governing competence.”