Car dealer’s death blows open alleged vehicle fraud network

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The death of a businessman has lifted the lid off what police believe may be multimillion-rand vehicle fraud that has defrauded dozens of motorists across the Eastern Cape.

Shaun Bouchier, who owned a car dealership in Berea in KuGompo City, died in June.

An inquiry into his death has been opened by police.

Police insiders say the circumstances surrounding Bouchier’s death are being scrutinised as investigators probe allegations that papers for vehicles linked to the business were cloned, and the vehicles refinanced without their owners’ knowledge and registered under different names on the electronic National Administration Traffic Information System (eNaTIS).

Bouchier’s death was confirmed by the dealership, which described him as a beloved son, brother, husband and father.

The vehicle fraud investigation has now widened to include municipal officials, who may have been registering some of the vehicles, bank employees suspected of facilitating questionable finance deals, other dealerships and people close to the businessman.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that several fraud complaints reported at the Cambridge police station were later transferred to the commercial crimes unit for investigation.

“The office of the Mdantsane commercial crimes [unit] is investigating these cases of fraud, and investigations are ongoing,” she said.

Mawisa added that no arrests had been made.

One of the cases involves a buyer who purchased a Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie at Bouchier’s dealership in 2023 and registered it under his son’s name, only to discover later that ownership had been changed to someone else without his knowledge.

In a separate case, a businessman, who previously owned two car dealerships in Amalinda, said he had supplied vehicles to the deceased businessman’s showroom for resale, with the two sharing the proceeds.

He said he later discovered that one of his vehicles had allegedly been sold to two buyers and financed through two different financial institutions.

He said registration papers for another vehicle had allegedly been submitted to a bank to obtain financing for another similar car.

Among the vehicles he said were involved were Toyota Land Cruisers, a Ford Everest and a VW Caddy.

“One of my Land Cruisers, a 2026 model, was sold for R1.4m, but I never got my money or vehicle back.

“This has [messed] up my life and left families destitute.”

The businessman said he had reported a fraud complaint to the Port Alfred police, and the case was later transferred to the Cambridge station.

He alleged that he was owed R1.4m, but that the amount could rise to more than R3m if he failed to recover his vehicles.

Another complainant, a senior administrator and board chair at an Eastern Cape state entity, filed a fraud complaint after buying vehicles through Bouchier’s dealership and discovering alleged irregularities.

He said one of the vehicles, a BMW X3 financed in his name, was registered on eNaTIS as a different model.

He also discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee he bought for just over R500,000 had allegedly been financed for R1.7m.

“The reason I opened up a fraud case is that the Jeep financed was a 6.2 and on NaTIS it was Jeep 3.2.

“The X3 was financed as an M-Competition, yet on Natis it is a 2-litre diesel.

“This is a misrepresentation and constitutes fraud on the part of Shaun and his dealership that I was unaware of,” he alleged.

He said two other vehicles purportedly financed under his name remained at the dealership and that he never took ownership of them.

He had allegedly also handed over a damaged eight-tonne truck, registered in his company’s name, to the deceased businessman to sell.

However, he claimed he never received the proceeds, and the vehicle was not returned to him.

The board chair said he was aware of more than 50 people who may have been defrauded, with the total amount involved estimated at more than R200m.

One complainant is considering suing a major South African bank for reckless lending after discovering that a vehicle still in his possession had allegedly been refinanced under another person’s name.

Police insiders said bank employees could come under scrutiny over their role in approving or processing some of the questionable finance transactions.

They said municipal officials in the Buffalo City Metro were also being investigated for their role in registering some of the vehicles.

An insider alleged that the paperwork of some of the vehicles had been cloned and the vehicles then refinanced under different descriptions.

“A white luxury car would be financed under your name, but the same vehicle would be refinanced under someone else, and the papers would show that it is a red vehicle, while in fact it is white,” the source said.

“Some people would find that their vehicle identification numbers on their discs do not correspond with the numbers in the vehicle.”

Another complainant, who lives in Vincent, said he bought a vehicle for his son.

Later, they checked its status on eNaTIS after rumours emerged about allegedly fraudulent activities at the dealership.

“To our shock, it was registered under someone else’s name,” he said.

The vehicles believed to form part of the investigation include Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz C180 models.

The police sources said the investigation could eventually expose a wider network involving other dealerships, municipal officials, financial institutions and people close to Bouchier.

“This is a very big fraud case, involving millions, and it could lead to the arrest of many people, including other vehicle dealership owners whom we believe had worked very closely with this guy,” one insider said.

The allegations against Bouchier and the others have not been tested in court.

Attempts by the Daily Dispatch to get comment from Bouchier’s family were unsuccessful.