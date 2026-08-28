KuGompo City businesswoman unaccounted for after flash floods in Nepal

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A KuGompo City businesswoman has been reported to be stranded in Nepal after she become unreachable to her family, and has been listed amongst the South Africans who have been affected by the Nepal floods which have left many people displaced and over 500 reported as deceased. Picture SUPPLIED

A KuGompo City businesswoman has been left unaccounted for in Nepal after flash floods hit the country, leaving her family desperate for news of her whereabouts.

Bavikaben Ramjee, 45, who owns Sports and Awards in KuGompo City, travelled to Nepal on a pilgrimage to fulfil her lifelong dream of trekking to Mount Kailash.

But her family has not heard from her in two days and fears she may be stranded after the floods damaged infrastructure and disrupted communication networks.

Her brother, Bhavesh, said the family was shocked and deeply worried about her safety as they waited for news.

Ramjee arrived in Nepal on Sunday and was expected to return to SA on Saturday, September 5.

“She was there for a pilgrimage enroute to Mount Kailash,” Bhavesh said.

“She was entering immigration, more or less, when this happened,” he said.

Bhavesh said the family was frustrated by its inability to assist Ramjee from South Africa.

“We haven’t heard from her in two days,” he said.

“She’s basically unaccounted for there and all the networks are down; the infrastructure is all damaged.

“It’s just so frustrating, being here, and there’s nothing much we can do from outside.

“If it was up to me, I’ll just jump on a plane now, and go help a search in there, but it’s not possible.

“The Nepal government’s not allowing foreign assistance yet.”

He described his sister as a popular, fun-loving person and an “ultimate people’s person”.

He said the outpouring of messages of support from people who knew her had shown how many lives she had touched.

Ramjee’s close friend, Ona Nontshinga, said she was praying for her safe return.

Nontshinga said she last spoke to Ramjee on August 12, when Ramjee told her about her plans to travel to Nepal.

“She is adventurous, curious and always ready to embrace new experiences,” Nontshinga said.

“Bavika shares a very special and close bond with her mom and dad, and she loves them deeply.

“Family means so much to her, and she treasures the people closest to her.

“She is caring, loving and always willing to make others feel valued and included,” she said.

Border Kei Business Chamber executive Lizelle Maurice said she was deeply troubled by the news, despite not knowing Ramjee personally.

She said the business fraternity in KuGompo City was hoping Ramjee would return safely to her family.

“We pray and hope that she will return back safely to her family.

“Our thoughts are with the Ramjee family,” Maurice said.

The floods have affected communities across Nepal, with people displaced and deaths reported as rescue and relief efforts continue.

The family remains hopeful that Ramjee will be located and brought to safety.

This is a developing story.