Lusikisiki massacre: ‘Who fired shots irrelevant — all acted as one’

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Lusikisiki alleged massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase and his former close friend Siphosolxolo Dukengceni Myekethe, who together have shared a prison cell for many years, are now testifying against each other at the Lusikisiki massacre trial. PICTURE LULAMILE FENI

The state has argued that all six accused in the Lusikisiki massacre acted with a common purpose to kill, meaning it is irrelevant who was armed, who fired the shots or how many people each man is alleged to have killed.

Even those who claimed they were unarmed could not escape responsibility, the state argued, insisting that none of the accused should be exonerated for the massacre in which 18 people were killed at two homesteads in Ngobozana village almost two years ago.

Senior state prosecutor advocate Nkululeko Mathenjwa put accused No 3, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, through a tense cross-examination in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki on Thursday, challenging his claim that he had no intention of killing anyone.

Myekethe, 45, has maintained that he was unarmed, pulled no trigger and killed nobody.

Mathenjwa, however, argued that Myekethe acted in common purpose with his co-accused and could not escape liability simply because he was not carrying a firearm.

The prosecutor pointed to evidence that the group had gathered at Myekethe’s home, where firearms were allegedly distributed and the purpose of their mission discussed, before travelling to Ngobozana.

Myekethe had earlier met two alleged hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal and taken them to his home, where five of the accused later gathered before travelling to the village.

Mathenjwa also focused on evidence that the group ate meat prepared with muti and that some of them bathed with muti before embarking on the killings.

The evidence was given by former accused Lonwabo Shakes Abi, who has since turned state witness.

Abi told the court that the accused ate meat with pink and black muti because they believed it would make them invincible and protect them from bullets.

Mathenjwa put it to Myekethe that such conduct was inconsistent with someone who had no intention of becoming involved in a deadly mission.

“Is it the conduct of a person who has no intention to kill people?

“To eat meat with muti, bathe with muti to protect himself from being shot, going with a group of people who are going to kill other people?” he said.

Myekethe conceded that the group had eaten meat that day, but rejected the claim that it contained muti.

“The meat had spice, not muti,” he said.

He said he did not see any of the accused bathing with muti and did not believe eating meat could protect someone from being shot.

The state also challenged Myekethe’s claim that he should be exonerated because he did not carry a firearm.

“Are you saying a person who has harboured firearms at his home, who has gone to fetch at the bus station people who were coming to kill other people, who has participated in preparing to go and look for people to kill them, who has gone along with the people who were going to kill people — are you saying that person must not shoulder any blame for the death of the people?” Mathenjwa said.

The prosecutor argued that Myekethe had remained with the group from the preparation of the mission until its execution.

He said Myekethe had done nothing to distance himself from the alleged mission or ask the group to abandon it.

Mathenjwa and lawyer Velile Mgcotyelwa, who represents accused No 5, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, both put it to Myekethe that he had been part of the mission involving AK-47s from beginning to end.

Myekethe remained adamant.

“I am innocent, I killed nobody,” he said.

Myekethe is one of six men facing 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The charges relate to the September 28 2024 attack on two neighbouring homesteads belonging to the Sinqina sisters in Ngobozana village.

Myekethe is not charged with the 19th murder — that of ANC leader and businessman Mncedisi Gijana, who was shot dead at his home near KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

His co-accused are Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, who is alleged to be the mastermind and is representing himself, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 27, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Vuma, 23, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36. All six have pleaded not guilty.

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