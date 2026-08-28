Music in the snow at Hogsback

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The Big Pineapple will once again be an attraction at the 12th annual Bathurst Country Affair.

August 28-September 5

Friday 28

The 5th Annual Music In The Snow: Hybrid Edition will be held until August 30 at Farm 178, Bold Point, Hogsback. The event features headliners such as Credo V Daniels, Kelly Khumalo, Zuko SA, Shenge Wasehlalankosi and O47, with ticket prices set at R150 for hiking, R250 for the opening night tribute/Soulful Sundays, and R350 for the main show. Tickets are available on Quicket.

The Bathurst Country Affair is a three-day festival held in Bathurst until August 30. It begins with artisan markets and wine tastings on Friday, followed by live performances at the Pig and Whistle Inn. Saturday features classic tractor displays, community challenges and the Main Festival Parade at 1pm. Sunday is family-focused, offering a country market and horse-showing events, concluding with marimba performances and a communal lunch. Entry is free, with public camping available for R200 per night.

The Border Mighty Men Conference (BMMC 2026) is on until August 30 at God’s Gift Farm, Farm B85, Thornvlei Road, Meisies Halt. Admission is free, but online registration is required. Attendees must bring their own food, drinks, tent and camping supplies. The event features male-only sessions on Friday and Saturday, with a family service on Sunday morning. Speakers include Desmond Wessels, Juan Roux, Dirk Botes and Johnny Louw. For details visit www.bordermightymen.co.za.

Golden Uncle SA’s Winter Birthday Bash (All White Edition) from 6pm to 2am at the Buffs Club. Attendees must adhere to the “All White” dress code. Event features co-headliners Golden Uncle SA and Chow Mein The DJ. Tickets via Quicket.

Saturday 29

Montessori School Spring Market Day from 9am to 3pm at the school grounds, Old Beacon Bay Road. Entry R20.

The Norberry School 5km Spring Colour Run at 2pm at Emerald Vale Brewery, Chintsa. Tickets cost R120. Free entry for children under three, with a R10 online booking fee. Registration closes at 1.30pm. The event includes lucky draw prizes and a local market, alongside meals and craft beers at the brewery’s outdoor seating.

Join the East London Spin Festival After Party, at Ncibane’s Lifestyle Pub & Grill in Elalini, Buffalo Pass Road, from 9pm until late. Over-18 music event featuring multiple DJs and artists. Tickets from R150 (Phase 2) or R250 VIP. Book on Computicket.

The Hidden Experience with Ami Faku is a live music event at The Cove, Nahoon Dam, starting at 2pm. Ami Faku is supported by a 10-piece band and guest artists, including Berita, Mthunzi and Mlindo, with hosts Zikhona Sodlaka and Jigga. Tickets range from R350 to R650 and can be purchased online via Webtickets.

The Imbokodo Vintage High Tea is a charity event at noon, held at the Alexander Country Club. Themed around vintage elegance, the event promotes empowerment and sisterhood while supporting the 60WalkAChild2School Foundation. Tickets are R650 each and can be bought online via Webtickets.

The McClelland Adult Centre Annual Market Day from 9am to 2pm at McClelland Hall. This community fundraiser supports programmes for adults with intellectual disabilities. Entry is free, featuring various stalls with handcrafted items and baked goods by residents. Fundraising includes fees for the concurrent Big Walk charity event (R80 for adults, R50 for scholars) and vendor spaces (R200-R300). Contact the administrative office at 043-741-1193 or admin@mcclelland.co.za for more details.

The Stutterheim Car Show & Market will be held at the Stutterheim Country Club. The market opens at 10am, featuring local crafts, food and automotive displays. The evening includes a Spring Dance with a live band, starting at 6pm. Entry tickets are R20 for adults, R10 for children aged six to 18, and R5 for children under five. For stall bookings, contact the organisers at 076-564-3785.

Tuesday 1

Le Ngoma is presented by Selborne Primary School at the Guild Theatre starting at 6.30pm. Bringing together the Foundation Phase and Senior Choirs, Wind Band, Marimba Ensembles, chamber groups and soloists, it showcases the breadth of the school’s music programme. Tickets are available from Webtickets and all Pick n Pay stores.

Thursday 3

The Charl du Plessis Trio presents Bach & Beatles at the Guild Theatre, starting at 7pm. Tickets available from www.webtickets.co.za from R190. Iconic hits such as Yesterday, Hey Jude and A Hard Day’s Night are set alongside the timeless music of JS Bach, including the Toccata in D and Air on a G string. Bach & Beatles has received a Kanna-award as Best Music Production at the Klein-Karoo National Arts Festival. Artists are Charl du Plessis on piano, Werner Spies on bass and Peter Auret on drums.

Friday 4

NSRI East London Golf Day, sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors at the East London Golf Club, starting at 8am. Proceeds support upgrades to NSRI Station 7’s operations room. Participation costs are R2,300 for a four-ball; hole sponsorship starts at R1,500. For bookings, contact the East London Golf Club at 043-735- 1356, or event organisers at 083-226-0265 for prize sponsorship inquiries.

Saturday 5

Bellafides Private School Family Fun Day & Market from 10am to 2pm at Portion 111, Farm 817, Quenera North, Beacon Bay. The event features local market stalls, a variety of food and drinks, kid-friendly activities, and a community atmosphere for families to enjoy.

“Paint a Pot” workshop hosted by Amalinda Baptist Church from noon to 2pm at Connect Coffee. The cost is R180 per person, covering a clay pot, paint, soil, a succulent and light refreshments. Participants will customise a clay pot, plant a succulent and take their creation home. Registration closes on August 28 at noon. Tickets must be purchased in advance via the Quicket Paint a Pot Event Page.