Parents plead with health authorities to establish reason for daughter’s death

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A Cofimvaba couple is demanding an investigation of what happened to their daughter when she was admitted at Cofimvaba Hospital in 2025. The daughter, who died in hospital, had suddenly showed burn wounds on her back and waist which the hospital claimed she had suffered while bathing. Picture:SUPPLIED

The parents of a 30-year-old woman who died in Cofimvaba Hospital in 2025 have made an impassioned plea to Eastern Cape health authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Though Yolanda Mpatalala was buried in March last year, her distraught parents, Thandekile and Nokuphumla Mpatalala, said this week they were still in the dark as to what had caused her death.

Nokuphumla claimed her daughter had initially been admitted to hospital with depression, but a few weeks later, she was horrified to allegedly discover severe burn wounds on her back and waist while visiting her in the hospital.

She later passed away but Nokuphumla alleged the hospital did not explain why her daughter had burn wounds on her body.

“I was t[allegedly] old that she had suffered burns while taking a bath, but the wounds definitely told a different story when I saw them,” Nokuphumla said.

“They could not explain how the water could have caused such burns.

“I am not sure if it was just the water that caused the injuries or if she was burnt with something. To this day, we are still in the dark.”

She and Mpatalala’s father now wants the provincial health department to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Dispatch has seen copies of the report of a postmortem conducted at the forensic pathology laboratory in Komani in February 2025, as well as a death certificate issued by the department of home affairs in March which indicated that the young woman had died from unnatural causes.

Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana had not responded by the time of publication to questions sent to him.

However, police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed the opening of an inquest docket regarding Mpatalala’s death.

“The matter is still under investigation,” Mgolodela said.

Nokuphumla said she had taken her daughter to hospital after a referral by a clinic near their home in Mcambalala village in December 2024.

She was informed her daughter suffered from depression and was then referred to the hospital.

Nokuphumla said she did not have the financial means to visit Mpatalala daily, so she went to see her every few days.

She said her daughter had been recovering well.

However, during a visit two weeks later she allegedly found burn wounds on her back and waist.

The hospital would not give her answers when she questioned the injuries.

“I even went to open a case with the police against the hospital for the injuries on my daughter,” Nokuphumla said.

“But until today I don’t know what the latest developments are regarding the case, though it is still being investigated as far as I know.”

At some point, she was informed that Mpatalala would be transferred to Komani but she said she was never told why.

Mpatalala was eventually discharged from hospital and returned home to Mcambalala village. But the burn wounds had not healed.

Nokuphumla said nurses at the local clinic had raised concerns about Mpatalala’s injuries and advised that she be readmitted to hospital.

“I took her back to the hospital and she even showed a lot of positive progress,” Nokuphumla said.

“But then a few days later, I was left numb when I got a call from some of my family members saying she had died while in hospital.”

Thandekile said they were battling to get closure over their daughter’s death.