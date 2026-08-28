Technology cannot replace well-trained journalists — Mabizela

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Technology may have transformed the way people access and consume information, but it has also made journalism more necessary in an age of misinformation, disinformation and artificial intelligence, Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela said.

Speaking at the launch of a book, Makers and Shapers of Media: The School of Journalism and Media Studies at 50, at the university’s Africa Media Matrix in Makhanda on Wednesday, Mabizela said technology could assist journalists but could never replace the human responsibilities at the heart of the profession.

“Technology has democratised access to information, but it has also, in equal measure, democratised misinformation and disinformation,” he said.

Technology can only be an assistive device, which can be harnessed and utilised, but it can’t replace what is truly a human endeavour. Journalism, media practice, is a deeply human exercise. — Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela

“Technology can process information, but it cannot replace the well-trained journalist, the well-trained media practitioner.”

He said journalism required qualities that machines could not replicate, including morality, empathy and the ability to tell stories that might otherwise remain unheard.

“They must continue to ask difficult questions of those who exercise power, and then they must continue to shine light into places where secrecy, corruption and injustice flourish.

“Technology can’t do that,” Mabizela said.

He said technology should instead be regarded as a tool for journalists.

“Technology can only be an assistive device, which can be harnessed and utilised, but it can’t replace what is truly a human endeavour,” he said.

“Journalism, media practice, is a deeply human exercise.”

Rhodes’ School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS) is celebrating its 50-year history through the launch of the book, which documents the people, ideas and events that shaped the institution and SA’s media landscape.

The launch brought together academics, recent graduates and distinguished alumni to reflect on five decades of journalism education and practice, from the 1970s and the struggle against apartheid to the states of emergency, the transition to democracy and the digital revolution.

The book includes reflections by former Rhodes students, with some recalling what it was like to study and practise journalism during apartheid.

Journalism department head Dr Quatro Mgogo said the publication was an opportunity to recognise the people whose contributions shaped the school.

“It is a special moment for the JMS because we are celebrating people and their stories.

“We are celebrating the ideas and contributions that all these people, over five decades, have made towards shaping how journalism is taught and how the School of Journalism and Media Studies has developed.

“For anyone to know where they are going, they must always reflect on the past. They must recall where they are coming from,” he said.

The book traces the relationship between journalism education and SA’s turbulent political history, including the role played by some lecturers who were involved in the struggle against apartheid.

Mgogo said the school’s history helped shape a journalism tradition that recognised the profession’s role in supporting democracy and holding power to account.

But he said journalism education had also evolved to respond to changes in SA and the media industry.

The school had increasingly challenged approaches rooted in Western traditions and incorporated perspectives relevant to the African context, including Ubuntu.

“When you are interviewing someone, you still have to apply the essence of Ubuntu.

“You ask the person how they are, show some sort of care and empathy,” Mgogo said.

The curriculum has also been expanded to include development, digital and data journalism.

Mgogo said the journalism school had a responsibility to respond to the communities in which it operated.

“If you look at Makhanda and the Eastern Cape, there are many underdeveloped areas.

“You need to respond to those communities, whether through journalism or communication.”

He said social media, citizen journalism and artificial intelligence had made accuracy, credibility, research and verification even more important.

“We still need journalists to be critical thinkers.

“We still need them to be creative, and we still need them to be good storytellers.

“That is the essence of journalism,” Mgogo said.

Despite the disruption caused by technology, he remained optimistic about the future of investigative journalism and its role in exposing corruption, crime, governance failures and service-delivery problems.

Mabizela also paid tribute to journalists who had lost their lives in the line of duty, particularly those killed in the occupied Palestinian territories.

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