Tete to receive special provincial official funeral

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Zolani Tete (R) right hooks Omar Andres Narvaez during the WBO Bantamweight Championship of the World title fight at SSE Arena Belfast.

Boxing great Zolani “Last Born” Tete will be laid to rest with a special provincial official funeral in Mdantsane on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s request for the former two-time world champion to receive a Category 2 special provincial official funeral in recognition of his contribution to sport and achievements in professional boxing.

Tete, 38, was shot dead in Mdantsane on August 21.

Mabuyane said Tete’s rise from Mdantsane to the international boxing stage had inspired generations of young people.

“The Eastern Cape has lost one of its most accomplished sporting sons, a young man whose journey from Mdantsane to the international boxing stage inspired generations of young people and demonstrated the extraordinary talent that continues to emerge from this province.”

Born and raised in Mdantsane, Tete became a two-division world champion, winning the IBF junior-bantamweight world title in 2014 before becoming WBO bantamweight world champion.

One of the defining moments of his career came in 2017, when he knocked out fellow South African Siboniso Gonya just 11 seconds into their world title bout — recognised as the fastest knockout in a world title fight.

The provincial government said the funeral would be conducted in accordance with the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, with the national flag to be flown at half-mast across the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The provincial government is working with Tete’s family, Buffalo City metro, Boxing SA and other stakeholders on arrangements for the funeral.

Mabuyane said Tete’s achievements would remain part of the province’s sporting legacy.

“As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life of courage, excellence and success. Zolani ‘Last Born’ Tete entered the ring as a young man from Mdantsane and emerged as a champion recognised across the world. His name and achievements will forever form part of the proud sporting history of the Eastern Cape and South Africa.”

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