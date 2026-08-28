Top musicians lined up for Impolo Yabahlobo Family Day

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Thousands of music lovers are expected to gather at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in KuGompo City on September 5 for the return of the Impolo Yabahlobo Family Day.

The festival will feature performances by some of SA’s biggest artists, including Kelly Khumalo, MaWhoo, Mlindo the Vocalist, Professor, Ntencane, Naledi Aphiwe, Jaziel Brothers, Betusile Mcinga and Ziyanda Tshangana.

Umhlobo Wenene FM marketing manager Chwayita Mandindi said this year’s programme was designed to appeal to all generations.

“There is something for grandparents, parents, young people and children.”

In addition to live performances, the event will include a dedicated children’s entertainment area with jumping castles, games and family activities, while food vendors and businesses will showcase their products.

After last year’s sold-out festival, the organisers have expanded the family experience, improving the layout to make children’s activities more accessible to parents.

Mandindi said the festival was being hosted in KuGompo City due to the strong support of music fans in the region.

“We want families to leave feeling that they belong to something.

“We want children to experience their language, culture and heritage in a joyful space, while parents and grandparents create memories together.”

Multi-award-winning gospel artist Mcinga said the set-up of the event enabled artists to truly connect with the audience.

“The crowd will be a mix of different age groups, including children, so it is quite exciting, because we will be witnessing different reactions within the crowd.

“I will be performing some newly released songs, and I am sure the crowd will enjoy it,” he said.

Gates will open at 8am, with the festival starting at 9am.

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