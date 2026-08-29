ANC mayoral hopeful arrested for alleged drunk driving

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BELOVED: The ANC logo and flag. Picture by the Sunday Times

One of the ANC’s mayoral candidates for the Buffalo City Metro has been arrested by police for alleged drunk driving late Friday night.

The candidate, whose name is known to the paper but cannot be named as he is yet to appear before court, is amongst the list of names which the ANC had considered to be in the running for the mayoral position in the metro, which is currently held by Mayor Princess Faku.

Police confirmed that the suspect, a 45-year-old male, was apprehended late Friday night in Ndevana, outside Qonce.

He was arrested during the police’s “Operation Shanela” roadblocks.

The arrest comes during a tumultuous time for the party as it continues to face court orders and internal factional battles which have derailed the party’s local government elections campaign in the Eastern Cape.

The arrest comes hours after the party had handed in its list of mayoral candidates to the Electoral Commission (IEC) before the cutoff time.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the arrest, saying that the candidate had posted his bail and was due to appear before court on Monday.

“We can confirm that a 45-year-old male was arrested during Operation Shanela conducted by police in Ndevana on R102 last night.

“He was arrested for drunken driving and was later released on R2 500 bail and will appear before the Zwelitsha’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 31,” Mbi said.

This is a developing story.