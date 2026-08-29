Emotional farewell for boxing champion Zolani Tete

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Slain boxer Zolani Tete was laid to rest at Cambridge cemetery on Saturday after a funeral service that was held at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane. Picture: Sino Majangaza

Boxing fans and mourners turned out in their thousands on Saturday to give two-time world champion Zolani “Last-born” Tete a final farewell, a week after the boxing great was fatally shot outside his NU17 home.

Maurners filled a marquee erected at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, where Tete, 38, was accorded a Special Provincial Category Two funeral in recognition of his contribution to boxing.

Funeral proceedings began shortly after 6am when mourners gathered at a Buffalo Flats funeral parlour to accompany Tete’s body on its final journey.

A convoy travelled from Buffalo Flats through Reeston and along the Mdantsane highway, transporting the casket as supporters lined the route, chanting Tete’s name.

The procession stopped at Tete’s NU17 home, where church members, neighbours and family members held a prayer service as his body made a brief final appearance at the place where he was killed.

The cofin was then taken to his childhood home in NU12, where he first discovered his passion for boxing.

Speaking during the funeral service, Tete’s elder brother and retired boxer, Makazole Tete, described the late champion as the family’s pillar.

“Zolani was like an older brother to me because everything our mother needed, Zolani would provide,” he said.

Makazole broke down in tears as he thanked his brother for the sacrifices he had made for him and the family over the years.

“My brother, we’ve lost you. Where you’re going, you will find our mother. Your children still have a father because I’m here,” he said.

Tete’s longtime manager, Mlandeli Tengimfene, paid tribute to the boxer and thanked the people for their support throughout his career.

“I worked with Zolani without a contract because our relationship was built on trust and love. To me, he was like a son and I saw his career grow in front of my eyes,” said Tengimfene.

“I do not take credit alone. I also want to thank the people of Mdantsane for the support they gave him throughout his career,” he said.

Several dignitaries attended the funeral, including former sports minister Zizi Kodwa, Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku, Boxing South Africa chairperson Ayanda Khumalo, chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka and former boxing world champion Vuyani Bungu.

Current boxing stars and legends, including IBF world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga and former world champion Welcome Ncita, also paid tribute to Tete during the service.

Tete’s children delivered a heartfelt tribute to their father, drawing tears from mourners gathered inside the stadium.

Tete was laid to rest at Cambridge Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.