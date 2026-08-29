Hundreds expected at Zolani Tete’s funeral in Mdantsane

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Hundreds of mourners are expected to gather at Sisa Sukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday for the funeral of two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete.

Tete, 38, was fatally shot at his NU17 home in Mdantsane on Friday last week.

The Eastern Cape provincial government is honouring the boxing star with a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

At about 6am on Saturday, family, friends and members of the boxing fraternity gathered at a Buffalo Flats funeral parlour to accompany Tete’s body home.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Duncan Village-born boxing star Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile said Tete had left a lasting legacy in boxing and in the lives of those who knew him.

“He played a huge role in my life, I will definitely miss him. My wish is for his legacy to be kept alive.”

By 6.30am, Tete’s body had been transported to his NU17 home, from where it was due to be taken to his family home in NU12 before the funeral service.

This is a developing story.