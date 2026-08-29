Mystery insects spark BCM investigation

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Buffalo City Metro is investigating reports of an increased presence of insects in KuGompo and Mdantsane as concern grows among residents about the infestation.

The municipality said it was receiving a significant number of enquiries from residents after reports of the insects, initially concentrated in KuGompo, began emerging from Mdantsane.

It said it had convened an urgent meeting involving officials from its environmental health, environmental management and communications sectors to establish the nature and cause of the outbreak.

The municipality will also urgently engage provincial and national authorities, including the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism (DEDEAT), the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) and the Department of Agriculture.

The authorities will assist in identifying the insect species and determining the appropriate response.

The municipality urged residents to remain calm while the investigation was under way, saying it was too early to speculate about the cause.

“At this stage, it would be premature to speculate on the cause. Possible factors may include seasonal changes, higher temperatures and other environmental conditions, but this has not yet been confirmed,” it said.

Until the insects have been identified, the municipality said no fumigation would be undertaken in municipal offices or other areas.

It said the species’ habitat, behaviour and susceptibility to insecticides first needed to be established before any chemicals were used.

The municipality said the precautionary approach was intended to ensure that any intervention was safe, appropriate and effective.

Should the investigation establish that the infestation falls within the municipality’s mandate and requires municipal intervention, the necessary measures will be implemented.

Residents will be informed through the municipality’s official communication platforms once verified information becomes available.

The municipality also urged residents to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unconfirmed information or speculation.

“We thank residents for their patience and cooperation while the relevant authorities work urgently to establish the facts and determine the appropriate course of action,” it said.