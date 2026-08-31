‘LeNgoma’ brings Selborne Primary music to Guild

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More than 100 Selborne Primary School pupils will take to the stage at the Guild Theatre on September 1 for LeNgoma, a concert celebrating the school’s 17-year music tradition and the role of performing arts in developing young talent. SUPPLIED

More than 100 Selborne Primary School pupils will take to the stage at the Guild Theatre on September 1 for LeNgoma, a concert celebrating the school’s 17-year music tradition and the role of the performing arts in developing young talent.

The showcase will bring together the school’s marimba and wind bands, junior choir, ensembles and soloists, giving pupils an opportunity to perform in front of their families and the wider community.

Head of culture and music at Selborne Primary, Germaine Gamiet, said the concert was intended to celebrate more than the pupils’ musical abilities.

“It’s really to celebrate the culture of music at the school, and community,” Gamiet said.

He said the event would provide an opportunity for the school community to come together through music, while showcasing the work pupils and the music department had put into their performances.

The school’s music department has been developing for 17 years, with Selborne previously hosting different forms of musical showcases.

However, LeNgoma marks the first time the department will present a concert at the Guild Theatre.

The move to a professional stage will be particularly significant for pupils who have never performed in a theatre environment before.

“Many of them have never performed on a professional stage,” Gamiet said.

The pupils will also have an opportunity to go backstage and see the technical side of putting on a professional production.

Gamiet said the experience was ultimately about creating lasting memories while exposing pupils to possibilities beyond their immediate school environment.

The school uses music as a central part of its academic programme, with the department aiming to develop pupils beyond their classroom studies.

Gamiet said music taught pupils discipline through learning and practising instruments, while also helping them develop their ability to work with others, use their imagination and strive for excellence.

The concert is also expected to lay the groundwork for future collaboration, with the school hoping to establish LeNgoma as an annual event and potentially involve other schools.

For the pupils, the Guild Theatre stage will be more than a performance venue.

It will be a chance to showcase their talent, experience professional theatre and create memories with their peers, families and teachers.

Tickets for LeNgoma are available through Webtickets.