Municipality moves to stop alleged Peddie land grab

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The Ngqushwa municipality has gone to court to stop what it describes as an organised attempt to seize municipal land in Peddie and carve it up into about 500 residential plots.

The Makhanda high court on Thursday granted the municipality an urgent interdict against alleged land grabbers who it says are behind the planned occupation of Erf 93, a commonage near the town’s CBD.

The group has reportedly named the proposed settlement eBuyelembo New Village.

The municipality approached the court after the occupation drive allegedly escalated over the weekend of August 22.

It warned that an unchecked land invasion could result in a large informal settlement that would undermine municipal planning and place severe pressure on already stretched resources.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata was cited as one of the respondents in the application.

In court papers, Ngqushwa municipal manager Ndoda Mgengo said he was alerted by ward councillor Nandipha Dyalivani that a group had gathered on the municipal property with the intention of establishing an informal settlement.

Among those cited in the application is former Ngqushwa councillor Mveleli Faltein, whom the municipality alleges is one of the leading figures behind the occupation drive.

Other respondents include Thandeka Nzwili, Anele Dayile, Ndukuzinobulongwe Mzamo and Siphokazi Mbiko, together with unidentified “unlawful occupiers”.

Mgengo said that despite warnings from municipal officials, the group returned the following day and began marking out plots.

“True to the sentiments shared at the initial gathering of August 22, on August 23, at about 11am, a grouping of about 30-50 persons gathered at Erf 93 Peddie Commonage and sought to subdivide the erf into plots,” he said.

He said municipal officials warned that the actions were unlawful, but their warnings were ignored.

Mgengo also linked the alleged occupation to political frustrations ahead of the local government elections.

“I am made to understand that the respondents are persons disgruntled with the inner workings of their political parties and as we approach the 2026 local government elections, they seek to make a statement on the extent of their disillusionment with the political system,” he said.

The municipality warned that the proposed settlement would not have the infrastructure needed to support hundreds of households.

“The planned informal settlement would lack roads, water, electricity, ablution facilities and all other facilities necessary for 21st century living.

“Unabated land grabbing will certainly lead to discord within the municipality.”

The municipality cited neighbouring Buffalo City Metro as an example of the consequences of unchecked land occupations.

The court order declares the occupation and demarcation of the property unlawful.

It also authorises the sheriff and police to enforce the order.

Faltein, however, disputed the municipality’s characterisation of the occupation and said he and those involved would comply with the court order “in the time being”.

“There is a demand for housing that we cannot run away from,” he said.

“There’s a huge backlog from the department of human settlements and you have over 500 people who want land immediately, then why stop them?”

“The land is there and these people are saying they can build for themselves and are not asking anything from the municipality.

“We will comply with the court order in the time being but local government elections are around the corner,” he said.

Faltein said the contested land fell under the AmaMbalu traditional authority, which he claimed had given those seeking land the green light to erect structures.

He said no structures had yet been built and that only plots had been marked out.

“The land was transferred from the Ciskei government to Ngqushwa municipality, like all other villages, people get the go-ahead from the traditional councils.”

Faltein said another piece of land, Erf 53, known as Cathcart Farm, near the N2 towards Qonce, had since been identified as an alternative.

Ngqushwa mayor Sanga Maneli said on Friday there would be no demarcation of plots on the disputed land because the area was municipal property.