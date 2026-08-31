No mass fumigation planned, says Buffalo City Metro

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Buffalo City Metro will not carry out mass fumigation of offices and public spaces despite a surge in insects that has sparked concern among residents across parts of the city.

City spokesperson Luzuko Buku said on Sunday there were no plans for mass fumigation while the municipality continued investigating the cause of the outbreak.

He, however, promised that the city would have more detailed information on the outbreak by Tuesday.

“There is no anticipated mass fumigation,” Buku said.

The city first warned residents about the outbreak on Saturday after receiving a significant number of inquiries about insects initially reported in KuGompo City and later in Mdantsane.

It convened an urgent meeting involving officials from its environmental health, environmental management and communications units to establish the nature and cause of the outbreak.

The municipality said it was also engaging provincial and national authorities, including the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, the department of forestry, fisheries and environment and the department of agriculture.

Buku said the municipality was consulting specialists to establish the type of insect involved and whether it posed any health risks.

“We cannot confirm now the type of species or habitat that the insects belong to,” he said.

He said the municipality had not received any reports of residents being admitted to hospital as a result of exposure to the insects.

“What I can assure you is that there are no people who have been hospitalised, everything else written in that statement is to alert people about the current outbreak,” Buku said.

Provincial government officials and veterinary authorities were being consulted to help establish the insects’ characteristics and any possible harm.

“We are consulting with the provincial government and veterinary who will assist us in identifying some of the details including possible harm,” he said.

The municipality said consultations with entomologists had led to a high suspicion of a midge surge involving primarily non-biting midges and flying gnats.

Buku said these insects were often mistaken for mosquitoes because of their appearance but that the suspected midges were generally harmless, did not bite or feed on blood and could play an important ecological role as a food source for fish and other aquatic wildlife.

The municipality believes recent weather conditions may have contributed to the surge, with unusually high temperatures, followed by rainfall, heat and humidity, creating favourable breeding conditions.

Buku said residents should remain calm while the investigation continued.

“We are unable to provide further details other than the people being informed about the situation thus being cautious and live in a clean environment,” he said.

The municipality was working with specialists and officials from provincial and national departments to monitor the situation and determine an appropriate response.

It remained unclear whether the outbreak was confined only to the Buffalo City Metro.

East London Museum principal natural scientist Kevin Cole said a mass outbreak of small flies or miggies (midges or gnats) can be caused by specific water conditions, poor infrastructure management and unusual weather shifts.

“While the fly larvae are a natural part of aquatic ecosystems, specific environmental triggers cause them to multiply,”he said.

“In BCM, broken sewage pipes and contaminated runoff into local rivers and stormwater systems provide organic matter and exposed sewage which is an abundant food source for midge larvae allowing a large percentage to survive.

“Recent rains created extensive standing water, saturated soil, and swampy areas and paired with the hot temperatures experienced, accelerated their lifecycle, resulting in large swarms of flying adults this past week.”

The leader of the official opposition in council, Sue Bentley, said councillors had not received enough information to adequately update worried residents.

Bentley said councillors had largely been relying on statements issued by the municipality to update residents through ward WhatsApp groups.

She said the lack of detailed information was frustrating as residents continued to raise concerns about the insects.

Bentley also suggested the phenomenon might not be limited to Buffalo City, saying she had noticed a similar occurrence during a recent visit to Nelson Mandela Bay.

Economic development, environmental affairs & tourism department spokesperson Ncedo Lisani said they are working closely with the municipality to establish the nature, extent and possible cause of the occurrence.

“At this stage, there is insufficient information to draw definitive conclusions about the insects or the cause of the occurrence.

“Residents are therefore encouraged to remain calm while the assessment is underway. Further information will be communicated once the findings have been verified,” Lisani said.

The Eastern Cape department of agriculture and agrarian reform said it was aware of the outbreak and was monitoring developments.

Department spokesperson Athule Joka said there was currently no indication that the insects were having an adverse effect on livestock or crops.

“The Eastern Cape department of agriculture is aware of an upsurge in insect outbreaks in various parts of the Buffalo City municipality.

“At this stage, there is no indication the outbreak has adverse effects on livestock and crops,” he said.

He said the department was monitoring the situation with the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

“A technical report classifying the outbreak will assist the department on providing appropriate advice to farmers.

“At this stage, farmers are urged to remain vigilant and if they see signs of irritation on livestock, to report to their closest agricultural extension officers.

“The department will continue to monitor the situation closely and give updates as more information becomes available,” Joka said.