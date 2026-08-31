Panic after claims ANC failed to register candidates in four municipalities

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Confusion and uncertainty gripped the ANC in the Eastern Cape over the weekend amid claims that the party failed to register its councillor candidate lists on time in four municipalities ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

The claims were contained in a “shocking” message allegedly posted by ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane on the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) WhatsApp group on Saturday morning.

The message, seen by the Daily Dispatch, claimed that a glitch in the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) online registration system on Friday’s 5pm deadline resulted in the ANC failing to register its full ward and proportional representation (PR) candidate lists for Ngquza Hill and Port St Johns.

It also claimed that the party failed to register its PR lists for the Walter Sisulu and Sunday’s River municipalities.

If confirmed, the setback could mean the ANC will be unable to contest the elections in Ngquza Hill and Port St Johns, while its PR candidates in Walter Sisulu and Sunday’s River would not appear on the ballot.

Party insiders described the alleged development as a calamity that could have devastating consequences for the ANC in a province already beset by internal divisions and legal challenges over the selection of candidates.

The message was reportedly posted to the PEC group at 8.53am on Saturday but deleted minutes later.

In it, the sender claimed the party had been informed “late yesternight” of a glitch that resulted in some Eastern Cape municipalities not being registered.

“The whole lists of Ngquza Hill and Port St John’s [for] both PR and wards, [and the] PR lists of Water Sisulu and Sunday’s River.

“This is a calamity comrades to the ANC nationally and Eastern Cape in particular.

“Couple of comrades are removed from lists. That means lists that were approved by extended PEC and NEC have been manipulated at a point of registration.

“I feel obligated to inform you about this unfortunate situation,” the message states.

Mabuyane, however, on Sunday denied knowledge of the message attributed to him and maintained that all provincial candidate lists had been submitted.

“As far as we are aware, all [provincial] lists are submitted,” he said.

He referred further questions to the ANC’s national office, which was responsible for filing the candidate lists.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bengu did not respond to questions sent over the weekend, while secretary-general Fikile Mbalula could not be reached.

However, he had told the Sunday Times that the ANC had met the IEC deadline, especially in Eastern Cape municipalities.

“No, it’s not true. We submitted all our candidates and paid in advance,” he said.

Two senior ANC insiders confirmed seeing Mabuyane’s message before it was deleted.

One PEC member said the message had sparked concern among members, who called for an urgent meeting.

“Yes, I can confirm that the chair had posted such message in the PEC group, but that it was later deleted.

“If proven true, this will mean devastating effects in the province, especially in those affected areas,” the insider said.

Another PEC member said the message had been posted at 8.53am and deleted shortly afterwards.

“It was at 8.53am when it was sent, but was later deleted after a few minutes.

“However, this was not before some comrades had commented on it, saying such revelation by the chair requires an urgent meeting of the PEC.

“Comrades felt that, if such is true, it will have crippling effects on the province, whose PEC is already fragmented,” he said.

The alleged removal of names from lists approved by both the PEC and national executive committee has added another layer to the controversy.

The ANC’s candidate-selection processes in the province have already faced litigation threats and internal disputes.

Attempts to obtain confirmation from the IEC were unsuccessful on Sunday.

OR Tambo regional chair Mesuli Ngqondwana and secretary Vinny Tsita, whose region includes Port St Johns and Ngquza Hill, could not be reached.

Joe Gqabi regional secretary Vikitha Dontsa, whose region includes the Walter Sisulu municipality, could also not be reached.

Sarah Baartman regional chair Mabhuti Matyumza said he had heard rumours that the Sunday’s River PR list had not been submitted but had received no official communication.

“What I know is that we submitted our list on time to the party nationally.

“I have heard on the streets that some of the lists were not submitted on time, but we have not been told of such officially,” Matyumza said.