Several proposals emerge to honour legacy of boxing legend Tete

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Slain boxer Zolani Tete was laid to rest at Cambridge cemetery on Saturday after a funeral service that was held at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane. Picture: Sino Majangaza

A street named after slain boxing champion Zolani “Last-Born” Tete in NU12, a monument commemorating his achievements or an annual boxing tournament in his honour are among the legacy projects being considered to preserve the memory of one of SA’s greatest fighters.

The proposals have emerged as Boxing South Africa (BSA) and the Eastern Cape government begin discussions on funding a permanent tribute to the former two-time world champion, who was gunned down outside his Mdantsane home two weeks ago.

Sources close to the discussions said several options were on the table, with stakeholders eager to ensure Tete’s contribution to South African boxing was remembered for generations.

Though nothing has been finalised, it is understood that BSA has proposed joint initiatives with the provincial government to bring some of the plans to fruition.

BSA board chair Ayanda Khumalo said at Tete’s funeral that the organisation would work to ensure his legacy continued.

“Zolani was rising again and as Boxing South Africa, we were looking forward to welcoming him into the ring,” she said.

“We will now never have that privilege.

“But his journey reminds us, those of us who are entrusted with the stewardship of Boxing South Africa, of the enormous responsibility that we carry.

“That behind every boxer is a human being, a family, there are children, and there are sacrifices that the public never sees.

“Our duty is to honour those dreams.

“Our duty as the board of boxers in SA is to protect the dignity of our boxers, to safeguard their integrity, and to ensure that the next gifted child who walks into a gym in Mdantsane or anywhere else in SA has the genuine opportunity to fulfil his or her potential.

“As Boxing South Africa, we will engage with the department of sport, arts and culture to ensure that a lasting way to honour the legacy of this champion is upheld.

“To the people of Mdantsane, thank you for giving SA another champion,” Khumalo said.

A senior BSA official said the proposals included a street renaming in NU12, where Tete grew up, as well as a monument, a children’s gym and an annual tournament.

“We are still talking, we have a lot of options at our disposal but it will depend on funding.

“He grew up in NU12, so there’s a proposal to name that street after him.

“A monument as well here in Mdantsane that resonates with this place’s love for boxing.

“Another aspect was having his gym for children or an annual tournament in his name.

“We’re engaging the province on that, there’s nothing concrete yet,” the official said.

The street renaming proposal comes as the long-running push to scrap Mdantsane’s apartheid-era “native unit” designations was revived in March.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee and Buffalo City Metro’s geographical names committee held a four-day public consultation roadshow across the metro.

Among the proposals discussed were renaming NU10 after boxing promoter Mzimasi Mnguni, NU1 after businessman Zola Madyaka, NU2 after Eric Gabelana and NU7 after former Umkhonto we Sizwe combatant Mzimasi Giwu.

Tete, 38, was given a Special Provincial Category Two funeral at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

Tete had been due to make a comeback in November after serving a four-year doping ban.

He started boxing at the age of eight and would often sneak out with his brother, Makazole, who also became a professional boxer, to train at a nearby club against their late mother’s wishes.

Speaking at the funeral, Makazole described his brother as the family’s pillar.

“Zolani was like an older brother to me because everything our mother needed, Zolani would provide,” he said.

Breaking down in tears, he added: “My brother, we’ve lost you. Where you’re going, you will find our mother.

“Your children still have a father because I’m here.”

Tete’s longtime manager, Mlandeli Tengimfene, said he worked with Zolani without a contract because their relationship had been built on trust.

“To me, he was like a son and I saw his career grow in front of my eyes,” he said.

Current and former boxing stars, including IBF world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga and former world champion Welcome Ncita, attended the funeral.

Tete’s children also paid tribute to their father, drawing tears from mourners.

He was laid to rest at the Cambridge Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.