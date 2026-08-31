Veteran journalist Brett Adkins takes his final bow

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Veteran journalist and thespian Brett Adkins died on Wednesday in St George's hospital after a short battle with illness

Dogged veteran journalist, talented thespian and mentor to many, Brett Adkins, took his final bow this week, leaving relatives and members of the arts and journalism sector in mourning.

Adkins, 66, died on Wednesday in Life St George’s Hospital after a short battle with illness.

Tributes have since poured in for Adkins, known across the Eastern Cape as the “City Slukker”, who was remembered as a mild-mannered gentleman and wizard of words.

The East London-born, Dale College alumnus wore several hats during his career, working as a reporter, bureau chief, news editor, radio personality, theatre stalwart and YouTuber.

He was renowned for being a fun but firm leader with a knack for bringing out the best in his colleagues.

Adkins’ brother, Roger, said Brett had a calm but confident demeanour.

“Brett was a genuine guy and what you see was what you got with him.

“He was empathic and never turned anyone away who needed help.

“His passing came as a shock to us, and we are struggling to come to terms with it, especially our sister Debbie [Kropinski] in America.

“Something that stood out about him is that he was well read and intelligent.

“He was also well loved, and it can be seen by all the messages flooding social media.

“But his big love was acting and even as siblings he would always make us very proud; he could just stand and make a good speech anywhere.”

Among those privileged to share in his personality was Charl Barnard, his best friend and co-host of their YouTube channel “Two Dam Fools”, which later became “Pubs of South Africa”.

“I met Brett 25 years ago in Barney’s and we became close friends thereafter so much so that one night we decided to become ‘blood brothers’ with the sharing of blood and everything.

“Brett was a soft-hearted, genuine person who tried to help wherever he could,” Barnard said.

“He was a very talented writer and was in the process of writing a book which he was very close to finishing when he passed.

“He was always there for me; he was my son’s godfather.

“As the friends and family, we are all just trying to come to terms with it and deal with his passing as best we can.”

Adkins cut his journalistic teeth while working for the then South African Associated Newspapers, training across the company’s titles including The Herald, Daily Dispatch, Natal Mercury, Sunday Times and Cape Times.

Thereafter, he took on an eight-year stint at the SABC, initially as Port Elizabeth correspondent for Radio Today before going on to become the show’s producer.

Adkins later returned to Gqeberha to work as a news reader at Algoa FM (then Radio Algoa) as well as a journalist at The Herald and Weekend Post, where he went on to hold several titles including executive news editor, lifestyle editor and acting editor for the titles.

The multitalented and award-winning writer also played a pivotal role in the region and beyond as bureau chief for the Sunday Times in Gqeberha.

He also worked as The Herald’s Garden Route bureau chief.

Former managing editor of The Weekend Post and close friend of Adkins, Charmain Naidoo, said their friendship bloomed in the 1980s while working as junior journalists at The Herald.

Speaking from her new home in Salzburg, Austria, she recalled Adkins as being a remarkable journalist and an all-round good guy.

Brett was multi-talented as a reporter. He could write a hard-hitting political or crime article for page one and then on page three have a beautifully written human-interest piece. — Former The Herald and Weekend Post editor Jeremy McCabe

“He will always be remembered for his remarkable tenacity and his incredible refusal to take no for an answer.

“He investigated and he was charming and people always liked him, so he got the best out of them.

“He was one of the most extraordinary writers, his City Slukker [column in The Herald] will be remembered forever.

“I hope that he is at peace and free from suffering. He was much loved as a member of the newsroom and as a human being.”

She said Adkins was a private person, which was part of the reason why he was such a good journalist.

“I was very close to him, and we spent many, many years together. I am devastated to hear of his passing.

“He was so young, so vital and so vibrant.”

Former The Herald and Weekend Post editor Jeremy McCabe said Adkins was a consummate journalist and a beautiful writer.

“I worked with Brett for more than 20 years at the Weekend Post and The Herald in the days when we were working really hard to make the newspapers a must-read part of everyday life in the Eastern Cape and, more importantly, what was then Port Elizabeth.

“Brett played an integral part in that focus.

“In my days as managing editor, deputy editor or editor of those newspapers, Brett was the person I turned to when I needed something insightful written.

“Brett was multi-talented as a reporter.

“He could write a hard-hitting political or crime article for page one and then on page three have a beautifully written human-interest piece.

“All produced with no drama, just pure professionalism.

“Brett’s unique journalistic skills will be missed, but more than that so will his calm, gentlemanly demeanour.

“Journalism is the poorer for his passing.”

In addition to his journalistic prowess, Adkins was a renowned thespian in the region, often taking up lead roles and writing original plays which enthralled audiences.

Adkins, together with the late Linda-Louise Swain and Sharon Rother, helped foster a love for theatre in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Rother said she met Adkins in 1987 when he returned to Gqeberha, with the trio later becoming close friends through their love of theatre, youth development and humanity.

“Brett, Linda and I were very close, we would often brainstorm and debate plays and ideas and then Brett would be the one to write it; he was a phenomenal writer.

“But more so he was always kind, very witty, intelligent and a true gentleman who never had a bad word to say about anybody.

“I will always remember the amount of laughter shared between us.

“He was that once-in-a-lifetime type of human — everyone who knew him adored Brett.”

Adkins will be laid to rest during a silent cremation on Monday.

The Herald