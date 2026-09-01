ANC banking on half of existing councillors to contest elections

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The ANC in the Buffalo City Metro is set to retain more than half of its ward councillors from the outgoing term should the party hold on to the 43 wards it won in the 2021 municipal elections.

Of the 43 ANC ward councillors, 23 have been retained as candidates for the November 4 municipal elections, while 20 wards will have new faces representing the party.

The remaining seven of the metro’s 50 wards were won by the DA in 2021 — wards 3, 4, 18, 19, 28, 29 and 47.

The ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana regional secretary, Anele Lizo, on Monday confirmed the party’s list of ward candidates.

This was submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission before Friday’s cut-off deadline and made public during its regional manifesto launch at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday.

Lizo said while party structures had opted for continuity in some wards, communities had opted to replace their public representatives in others.

“Many of those retained and many of those who will be new in council, should we retain the same wards we had won in 2021, are a product of community meetings, where community members, most of whom are not ANC members, had chosen the people they want to represent them in the new term of governance.

“While the ANC had its own processes in the selection of ward candidates, it was through community gatherings, where all community members in each of the wards elected people they felt fit to represent them, and we respect their choices as the ANC,” Lizo said.

Among the possible new faces in council is Bradley Russell Whittington, who is set to replace Lukhanyiso Mzekeli in ward 6 should the ANC retain the ward.

In ward 11 in Mdantsane, former mayoral committee member and former ANC PR councillor Sakhumzi Caga is set to replace Nozuko Claudia Stemele, while Nolundi Mdledle will replace Andile Phethani in ward 12.

Zwelixole Nkohla is set to take over from Oscar Mhlauli in ward 13, while Lukhanyo Ndubane will replace Zininzi Mtyingizane in ward 14.

Mtyingizane, a member of mayor Princess Faku’s mayoral committee, could be unveiled as one of the party’s PR candidates.

Other changes include Phumla George replacing Veliswa Mrwebi in Ward 17, Nomonde Rusi replacing Lwando Pisane in ward 20, Sandile Mqwasini replacing Sabelo Booi in ward 22 and Sowana Somngadi replacing Monde Mfene in ward 26.

Sidwell Booi will replace Mluleki Thomas in ward 33 and Sikhululwe Melane will replace Simbongile Phandliwe in ward 35.

In Dimbaza’s ward 36, Luzuko Ntshintshi will replace ANC regional deputy secretary Bongiwe Sauli, who is also favoured for a place on the party’s PR list.

Litha Mkhupa will replace Ntombomzi Kese-Ndotyi in ward 38, while Odwa Sheshegu replaces Lunga Gqola in ward 39.

Mihlalikazi Mapisa replaces Dumisani Mahanjana in ward 43, while Lihle Shushu takes over from ANC regional spokesperson Thulani Tempi in ward 45.

Tempi is also favoured for the party’s PR list, which is yet to be made public.

Mlingane Nxazonke replaces Nceba Kilimani in ward 46, while Sinethemba Melude takes over from Phumezo Jaxa in ward 48.

Ward 48 was among several metro wards where violent protests erupted during the candidate selection process, resulting in disputes being lodged with the party’s upper structures amid allegations of manipulation of vote numbers.

Malibongwe Nketyana replaces Ayanda Nkala in ward 49, while Nozuko Balawuti replaces Anele Gunyazile in ward 50.

The ANC is also hoping to wrest wards from the DA, fielding Ondela Nceba Tywakadi in ward 3, Ongeziwe Mnqovu in ward 4, Nkululeko Nazo in ward 18, Joshua Goss in ward 19, Siphatho Handi in ward 28, Mandlakazi Khwaza in ward 29 and Mzubanzi Nkitha in ward 47.

Lizo said the ANC was confident it would retain the wards it won in 2021 and take some of those currently controlled by the DA.

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