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BREAKING | Tete murder accused ‘made confessions’, court hears

Asanda Nini

Asanda Nini

Senior Reporter

Alleged hitman Siphesihle Kolisa, 28, and Athandwa Gandala, 27, together with alleged middlemen in the killing of one of Eastern Cape's decorated boxing champions, Zolani Tete, Sinebhongo Qase, 28, duirng their appearance at the Mdantsane magistrates court on Tuesday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA (Sino Majangaza)

The bail application of two men accused of involvement in the murder of decorated boxer Zolani Tete continued in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Investigating officer Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mtati told the court that all four accused in the case had made confessions to investigators about their alleged involvement in Tete’s killing.

Only two of the accused are applying for bail, while the two alleged gunmen have abandoned their bail applications.

This is a developing story.

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