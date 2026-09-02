Massacre accused says he wanted tenders, not Gijana dead

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Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 30, Lwando Anthony “Shakes” Abi, 31 and Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, appearing at Lusikisiki magistrates court charged for the September 28 mass shooting of 18 people.

One of the men accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial says he was reluctant to kill ANC leader Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana because he believed the influential councillor could help him secure municipal tenders.

Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 33, told the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki that he was more interested in making money through business opportunities than killing Gijana.

Hintsa is on trial with Mzukisi Ndamase, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu on 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

Eighteen murder charges relate to the September 28 2024 massacre at Ngobozana village, where 15 women, two men and a 13-year-old boy were shot dead.

The 19th relates to the August 19 2024 murder of Gijana at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca.

The state alleges Ndamase orchestrated both attacks from Wellington Prison in Mthatha, where he was serving a life sentence.

Giving evidence in his defence, Hintsa told his attorney, Zama Somahela, that Gijana — an Umzimvubu Local Municipality councillor and ANC Alfred Nzo regional executive committee member — was regarded as influential and capable of helping him and Vuma secure municipal business.

Hintsa said another man had advised him and Vuma against killing Gijana and instead suggested they approach him for help with tenders.

“That person told us Sncane holds the keys to the tendering process at the municipality and was a nice guy,” Hintsa said.

He said the man offered to speak to Gijana about securing business opportunities for them.

Hintsa and Vuma agreed to consider the proposal, but Hintsa said Vuma later changed his mind.

“Songezo after some days changed his mind and said to Ndamase all he wanted was to kill Sncane,” Hintsa said.

Hintsa said he remained focused on the potential business opportunity.

He testified that on the day Gijana was killed, he was reluctant to take part.

“I said I will stay at home cooking. I told Ndamase that I cannot go out hungry.

“I cannot carry a rifle hungry. But Ndamase demanded that I go,” he said.

Hintsa said he took an AK-47 rifle and joined Vuma and Ndende, who had allegedly been sent to kill Gijana.

“I was not interested in killing Sncane, all I wanted was money, I wanted business,” he said.

The court has previously heard allegations that Gijana, 58, who was also known as Gatyeni, had been involved in criminal activity and previously committed robberies with Ndamase.

Evidence before the court was that Gijana had been convicted of robbery and was on parole for a R1m cash-in-transit heist when he was killed.

The court has also heard that Hintsa allegedly sold drugs for Ndamase.

Several of the accused have implicated Ndamase in the killings, alleging that he issued orders and they feared he would have them or their families killed if they refused to comply.

The court previously heard that after Gijana was killed, a video showing him being shot with AK-47 rifles was circulated as a warning of what could happen to those who disobeyed orders.

Myekethe is not charged with Gijana’s murder, while Nomdlembu is not charged with either the Ngobozana massacre or Gijana’s killing but faces firearm and ammunition charges.

All the accused are legally represented except Ndamase, who remains self-represented.

Hintsa is the fourth accused to testify since the defence case began.

His testimony is expected to continue on Wednesday.

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